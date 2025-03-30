The IDF Is moving South – and Beersheba prepares with a variety of housing options

For years, the relocation of IDF bases to the Negev has been discussed as part of the effort to strengthen Israel’s southern metropolis.

Today, that vision is becoming reality. In the Gav-Yam Negev hi-tech park, the new technological center of the IDF's C4I Directorate has been established, serving thousands of soldiers, NCOs, and officers. The Southern Command base, currently located in the Old City, will also be relocated to the hi-tech park and built on an area of approximately 18 hectares, with over 200,000 square meters of built-up space. About 6,300 soldiers are expected to serve on the new base.

Simultaneously, construction of the Intelligence Campus near the Shoket Junction is well underway, having accelerated following the events of October 7. The campus is being built on 250 hectares with over 400,000 square meters of construction. It will house about 14,000 personnel from various technological and operational intelligence units in a single shared base.

In total, tens of thousands of soldiers, NCOs, and career personnel will move to serve in the region, and many are expected to relocate to the Beersheba metropolitan area. This move will help distribute the population more evenly and turn the Negev and Beersheba into Israel’s new area of demand.

In addition to the IDF’s relocation, Beersheba is becoming a regional center for Israel’s defense industries. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, and Elbit are expanding their operations in the area and are expected to hire thousands of engineers in the coming years, many of whom will move to the city. Negev hi-tech park (credit: Moshe Zur Architects)

As the city grows and faces the challenge of providing suitable housing solutions, it is undergoing unprecedented development. As a regional metropolis, it offers a variety of housing options for both existing residents and newcomers — in both new and established neighborhoods.

In the coming months, tenders will be published for the construction of thousands of new housing units in the Rakafot and Pisgat Ramot neighborhoods, increasing the city's housing supply. These neighborhoods will include both detached homes and low-rise apartment buildings.

Rakafot Neighborhood – Making the Dream of a Private Home Come True

While the construction of detached homes is declining across the country, the Rakafot neighborhood is a unique opportunity to fulfill the dream of owning a private home in Israel — in a modern neighborhood located near employment, education, and cultural centers. Rakafot neighborhood (credit: Dagan's Advanced Visual Solutions)

Located at the northern entrance to the city, as an extension of the popular "Hakalaniyot" neighborhood, Rakafot will have about 4,000 housing units, including 2,600 detached homes, 750 terraced homes, and around 800 low-rise apartment units (up to six stories), to be built at the city entrance along Reger Boulevard.

Hundreds of plots have already been marketed, and in the new tenders, the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Beersheba Municipality will market land for about 1,200 low-rise housing units.

The neighborhood’s planning takes into account the natural topography and environment, preserving natural assets such as streams and integrating them into public open spaces. Development work is already underway, and planning of educational and public buildings will begin soon, along with the development of public parks and ornamental gardens. Early residents will benefit from full neighborhood services anda high quality of life.

Just minutes from the heart of the neighborhood are top-tier employment centers, such as the hi-tech park in the Innovation District, Soroka Medical Center, Ben-Gurion University, shopping centers, entertainment, and cultural institutions.

The combination of a high-quality community lifestyle, reasonable prices, and access to advanced services and job opportunities in a growing metropolis makes the Rakafot neighborhood an attractive housing option in the South — and across the country.

Pisgat Ramot – 10,000 Hi-Tech Jobs Within Walking Distance

Pisgat Ramot, located in northern Beersheba, is part of Israel’s first Innovation District, which includes the city's hi-tech park, the C4I base, Ben-Gurion University, and Soroka Medical Center.

The neighborhood will have a total of around 3,700 housing units, most of which have already been marketed. New tenders offer construction of 861 units in low-rise buildings. Pisgat Ramot is a modern residential neighborhood that will also include a retirement housing project, commercial and business spaces, public institutions, educational facilities, and parks for community use.

The neighborhood boasts excellent transportation access, is located near the Israel Railways station, and a new traffic interchange is planned nearby for convenient entry and exit.

Job opportunities for residents will be available at the Beersheba hi-tech park, which already hosts around 70 leading hi-tech companies and startups. When fully developed, the park will include about 200,000 square meters of office space, employing around 10,000 workers from top Israeli and global companies.

Excellence in Education – Arts and Cyber from an Early Age

The Beersheba Municipality is committed to educational excellence in all schools, incorporating innovative programs in both formal and informal education. The city operates a unique model of Centers of Excellence in various fields — theater, sports, arts, sciences, dance, leadership, chess, and music — allowing all students exposure to these areas from an early age and the opportunity to grow within them.

This model encourages the development of learning skills, nurtures personal talents, and promotes equal opportunities for all students. (credit: Cactus Studios)

Additionally, under a government decision and as part of the Innovation District, the city is advancing the establishment of the Metropolitan Interregional High School for Sciences and Arts – the first of its kind in Israel. The school will serve as another educational anchor, enabling students to realize their unique potential. It will be located in the heart of the district, near Pisgat Ramot and Ben-Gurion University.

A City of Culture and Art

Beersheba is home to dozens of national cultural institutions, including theaters, professional dance troupes, acting schools, museums, and orchestras. The city hosts unique annual festivals and outdoor events. The Beersheba Amphipark, with a capacity of about 12,000 people, hosts top Israeli performers.

The wide range of development opportunities, along with improved tender conditions, make Beersheba one of the most attractive cities for construction. Developers interested in being part of this growing metropolis are invited to explore the new tenders on the Israel Land Authority’s website.

