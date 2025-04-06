New street and rental apartments for service members in Beersheba

The local planning and construction committee of the Beersheba municipality has given the green light to advance one of the most exciting projects in the city - the Taubel plan in Neighborhood G. This is an urban renewal project of impressive scope, expected to change the face of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods.

What’s in the plan? The establishment of a new residential complex for rent, which will include no less than 450 apartments, alongside a commercial frontage, public green spaces, public buildings, and a new road network that will significantly improve accessibility in the heart of the neighborhood.

The plan, initiated by the Jewish Agency in collaboration with the Defense Ministry, is mainly aimed at young people looking for a high-quality rental alternative. To this end, a previous plan for 200 regular apartments was canceled, and in its place, 450 rental units are planned – with up to 9 floors in a terraced construction, and one building that will rise to a height of 20 floors (subject to the limitations of the Civil Aviation Authority and the nearby Soroka helipad).

Taubel Complex, Neighborhood G in Beersheba. (credit: Pik Architects)

The entire complex will span an area of about 1.53 hectares and will also include a public building, a city square, an underground parking lot with 267 parking spaces, shaded walking paths, and a convenient connection to the northern train station.

In addition to the development itself, the plan is also designed to strengthen the "Heart of the Neighborhood Axis" – a central route connecting the University train station in the north to Shazar Boulevard in the south. To this end, a new street is planned to connect the streets of Arlozorov and Gush Etzion, the existing streets will be widened, and there will be significant infrastructure upgrades in the area. Ruvik Danilovich, Mayor of Beersheba (credit: PR)

Beersheba Mayor, Ruvik Danilovich, said: "This is a tremendous breakthrough for urban renewal in Neighborhood G and for the national project of relocating the IDF's elite units to the south, in which young permanent service members will live in Beersheba, in various projects in the Old City and in Neighborhood G, which is close to the ecosystem and the innovation district. The dream is becoming a reality in the capital of the Negev."

Shlomi Numa, Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the Local Committee, added: "The Taubel plan is a significant milestone in the realization of the urban renewal vision for Neighborhood G, and it provides an accurate response to the expanding needs of the young population in Beersheba – students studying at the university and service members at the Communications Campus and Intelligence Campus nearby. This is a plan that strengthens the connection between housing, community, and employment, while integrating quality public spaces and preserving existing community institutions like the community center. It’s a proper balance between development and character, between renewal and belonging."

City Engineer Tamar Poriya noted: "The plan was carefully constructed according to the new policy for Neighborhood G, which emphasizes intensive urbanity, high accessibility, mixed uses, and the development of quality public spaces. Taubel is a precise planning move that contributes both to the neighborhood's appearance and the lives of its residents. The Taubel plan joins a series of other urban renewal projects in Neighborhood G, including the Orot, Bergman, Wingate, and Shazar complexes – all part of a comprehensive process that is bringing deep change to the neighborhood and positioning it as the new urban center of Beersheba."