Creating a winning apartment mix: Secrets of planning luxury projects

Planning an apartment mix in a residential project requires a delicate balance between financial considerations, the needs of the target audience, and market conditions. In luxury projects, like the "Utopia" project in Sde Dov, it becomes an especially complex task. “Of course, this field isn’t just about construction, but also about a deep understanding of human needs and the target audience,” says Klod Nachmias, developer and owner of the Nachmias Group, which is currently building the luxury project “Utopia” in the Sde Dov complex. “What matters is not only building apartments but creating a place that provides a luxurious and pampering living experience. This task starts with precisely identifying the target audience, understanding their purchasing power, what motivates them to buy, and how to tailor the specification in light of the competitive market.” ''Utopia'' project in Sde Dov (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Creating a residential complex is a complex process based on thorough market research, especially in luxury projects. In the "Utopia" project in Sde Dov, the complex not only includes a variety of apartments based on size but also communal spaces and community functions that are highly significant for the residents. For example, the project consists of 337 housing units with extensive shared spaces connected across three levels totaling 1,027 square meters, including a half-Olympic swimming pool covering 495 square meters, a fitness center above the pool spanning 218 square meters, and a studio area below the pool covering 314 square meters. ''Utopia'' project in Sde Dov (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Additionally, there are 865 bicycle parking spaces, equating to 3 bicycle parking spaces per apartment.

According to the project plan, the following were designed:

83 small apartments ranging from 30-60 square meters

84 medium-sized apartments ranging from 61-85 square meters

170 large apartments sized 86 square meters and above

Following research and identifying needs, the project was planned with small apartments starting from 53 square meters up to 60 square meters, medium-sized apartments ranging from 70 square meters up to 85 square meters, and large apartments up to 293 square meters. Claude Nahmias (credit: Ehud Dahan)

Klod Nachmias emphasizes the importance of precise market surveys before planning begins: "I always conduct a market survey that provides a clear picture of the marketing needs and preferences of the audience. Every detail in the project, from the layout to the design, is personalized to create a distinction in the market and meet customer requirements. The 'Utopia' project is specifically designed for the 'quiet success' individuals - those seeking high-quality living, privacy, tranquility, but also convenience and innovation. In addition to Utopia, I am also working on other projects such as 'Rothschild,' a historical preservation project in central Tel Aviv, and 'EVE' in Ramat Hasharon, all emphasizing the same focus on tailored planning for luxurious and personal needs." ''Utopia'' project in Sde Dov (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Architect Yoav Michael, a senior partner at "Yashar Architects," which is planning the 'Utopia' project, discusses the key factors considered during the planning of a residential complex in a new project (in accordance with the plan's directives): "During the planning stage, we collaborate closely with the developer, marketing, and sales teams, and build a detailed plan that helps us decide on the complex. One of the important parameters is understanding which population segment the project is targeting and the desire to create a cohesive community life. Issues such as the neighborhood's scale, area characteristics, and strategic analysis in collaboration with municipal teams are crucial in decision-making. We are always learning and researching urban needs and neighborhood goals for whom the planning is intended.” ''Utopia'' project in Sde Dov. (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Yoav Michael adds: “The name chosen for the project, ‘Utopia,’ obligates us to create an exceptional living experience. We’re not just designing – we’re building a story. Each tower, each apartment, every planning detail is intended to provide each family living in ‘Utopia’ with a personalized living experience. The apartment is a complete life creation. So is the mix, based on matching the variety to the residents’ wants and needs. The project includes various building typologies – a tall tower, a low-rise tower, and textured construction – this diversity enables each resident to find the space that suits them perfectly.”

"The marketing aspect comes into play when we understand the developer's vision," Michael continues. "In the 'Utopia' project, for example, it's a green and innovative neighborhood in a prime location in the city's north. However, we don't want the mix to be monotonous – we want to create variety within the project so that families, older residents upgrading their homes, and young couples can all find their place in it. Such a mix creates a diverse community with shared experiences – every resident will find their spot."

Not everyone needs to be the same – not even in lifestyle. In a luxury project like "Utopia," we want residents of all ages, with or without children, families seeking to upgrade their quality of life, or people moving from a large villa to a sea-view apartment, to feel at home. One of our goals is to create an internal community – a mini-community within the building. It’s not enough to just build luxury apartments – the project must also include shared public areas like spacious gardens, entertainment spaces, and seating areas, as well as additional amenities such as retail spaces and a neighborhood café planned for the ground floor. When a community is created with shared activities, the mix truly works – this is the key to a successful project. We want to create a living environment that is both private and connecting, so that residents feel they are part of a vibrant community both within the project and with the neighbors.

How do you handle changing market demands when designing an apartment mix?

Architect Yoav Michael explains: “Today there is a strong emphasis on green building and environmental quality. People are looking not just for a beautiful and luxurious building but for a green environment. They want to know the building is sustainable, made with the right materials, and constructed to meet the highest green building standards. Beyond that, buildings are now expected not only to save energy but also to generate it – so we are surrounding the entire building with photovoltaic panels that produce electricity for the shared areas. We also design especially large bike parking rooms, shaded facades that filter radiation, reuse air conditioning condensation water for garden irrigation, and plan waste and recycling rooms. We’ve created an innovative neighborhood pneumatic recycling system that will serve all of Sde Dov – the first project in Tel Aviv with a neighborhood trash collection system. These now offer a marketing advantage for environmentally conscious residents.

It’s important to provide services that offer quality of life. Residents want a building where it’s enjoyable to spend the weekend and free time, a garden for relaxation, easy beach access, and a neighborhood where kids can play safely without crossing streets. Altogether, it creates the ideal response to today’s needs.”

Differences in Apartment Mixes for Different Audiences

Developer Klod Nachmias describes the differences in apartment mixes in projects aimed at different target audiences: “In projects intended for investment, the apartment mix will usually be smaller – 60 sqm apartments or 3-room units of 75 sqm. The uniqueness here is that these apartments are intended for rent, and the need is to keep the price accessible to attract investors. In contrast, in a project like ‘Utopia,’ aimed at families, the mix is different and includes larger apartments for long-term residence, providing space for the entire family.”

And how does the economic situation affect the mix and apartment choices?

Architect Yoav Michael from Yashar Architects explains the economic impact on demand: “It changes according to market conditions. In times like these, it’s important that the planning and design be unique. We understand that good design eases marketing and achieves a higher price. In addition to meticulous planning, we add large spaces for residents with a variety of uses that offer added value to compete in the current market. I see that more people are looking for special apartments in the project – apartments with large balconies, even on lower floors, that can include a pool; apartments with high ceilings; or units with a ‘diurit’ – a small, independent unit attached to the main apartment. There are also home-upgraders looking for a large balcony to host children and grandchildren."

In summary, creating an apartment mix in luxury projects is a complex process that requires a deep understanding of the target audience’s needs, the local market, and current trends. Developer Klod Nachmias and Yashar Architects emphasize the importance of aligning the final product with the intended population – whether families, young couples, or investors. Every detail in the planning – from size to design to function – is carefully selected to provide a unique and pampering living experience while creating a marketing edge in a competitive market. In projects like “Utopia” in Sde Dov, it seems the key to success lies in creating a diverse mix that allows every resident to find their place, while maintaining high quality of life and maximum access to services, culture, and leisure. In an era of green trends and ecological demands, luxury apartment planning cannot rely solely on high specifications – it must also include values of sustainability and technological innovation, making the entire mix attractive both to the younger generation and those seeking to upgrade their quality of life.

