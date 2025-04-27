8,600 new homes approved near Ben Gurion Airport

A significant development for the residents of Or Yehuda: The National Committee for Planning and Building of Preferred Housing Complexes (Vatmal) has approved for deposit two large-scale plans in the southern part of the city, which together include approximately 8,600 new housing units, alongside commercial and employment areas, public buildings, assisted living residences, and green boulevards that will connect the new neighborhoods to the old city center and to Ayalon Park.

The initiative includes the "Southern Or Yehuda Renewal" plan (Tamal 2030) in the neighborhoods of Sahlav, Ayelet HaShachar, and Histadrut – where about 4,600 new housing units are expected to be built, 2,200 of which will be part of an urban renewal (Pinui u’Binui – evacuation and construction) scheme. In addition, the plan includes approximately 300,000 square meters of employment space, about 200 assisted living units, a new municipal stadium, open public areas, and educational and community buildings. Urban renewal plan for the southern neighborhoods, Or Yehuda (credit: Ari Cohen Michael Wind Architects)

The second approved plan is "Rabin West" (Tamal 1106), promoted by the Israel Land Authority and the Or Yehuda Municipality on open land southeast of the city. It is expected to include about 2,650 new housing units, commercial and employment areas (about 125,000 square meters), public buildings, and open spaces. This plan also includes a strategic connection of the neighborhood to the city center via a continuous green boulevard, planned to integrate with a future public transportation network, including a metro station.

These two plans come after many years in which construction restrictions were imposed on southern Or Yehuda due to its proximity to Ben Gurion Airport – restrictions on permissible building height, noise, and air pollution, which hindered significant advancement of projects in the city. For this reason, Vatmal and local authorities simultaneously promoted a process of adapting the lands to planning standards, including a government funding mechanism for projects that are not economically viable. Liat Shochat at the Spokespersons' Association Conference (credit: Official site / Aviad Weitzman)

Mayor of Or Yehuda, Liat Shochat, said: “This is a historic moment for thousands of families waiting for real renewal. It is the first step in the renewal of entire neighborhoods that were built decades ago and are located on the front line to the airport. We are not just renewing the apartments, but building a new urban hope.”

The southern renewal plan is being promoted by the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal in collaboration with the municipality, Israel Land Authority, Israel Airports Authority, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection. The planning was carried out by Ari Cohen Architects and Urban Planners, together with Meltzer and Igra teams.

Chairman of Vatmal, Rabbi Natan Elnatan, stated: “This is a historic move for the city. After years of planning stagnation, these plans place the residents’ quality of life at the center – with a significant addition of housing, advanced public infrastructure, and a transportation connection to the urban future of the Dan region.”