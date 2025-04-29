1,880 apartments: Be'er Ya'akov's first urban renewal project begins

The local planning and construction committee of Mitzpeh Afek has conditionally approved the building permit request for the first phase of the "Herzel Be'er Ya'akov" project, jointly promoted by the Enav and Almog Group companies. In this phase, three 24-story towers will be constructed, containing 282 new residential units - some of them as part of a demolition-and-construction program and some in a construction-and-demolition model. Approximately 64 long-standing families are expected to move back into the area once the work is completed.

The project is located in Area A, which is part of a larger plan that spans 9.5 hectares and is expected to include approximately 1,880 new apartments across 25 buildings, alongside about 1,600 square meters of commercial and public space. Area A alone will contain 550 new residential units to replace approximately 100 old apartments, while Area B is expected to include about 1,380 residential units.

Project leaders have stated that demolition and construction in the area are expected to begin in about a year. The project’s design is entrusted to the architectural firm Barely Levitzky Kassif.

"Closing the loop after years of hard work"

Enav CEO, Efi Katz, said: "This is a significant milestone on the way to establishing a new neighborhood that will change the city's appearance. We are committed to bringing this vision to life responsibly and with modern, high-quality planning, including environmental development, transportation accessibility, and the creation of public spaces for the benefit of the residents."

Yaki Amsalem, CEO of the Almog Group, added: "The committee's decision marks the closing of a loop after years of hard work. This is especially important for the long-standing residents who have been waiting a long time for the project, which will bring with it new apartments, high security standards, and advanced infrastructure. It is a complete upgrade of the neighborhood, transforming it from an old and neglected area to a new, high-quality, and safe neighborhood."