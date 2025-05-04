A home for those who defend the home: This is the country’s independence gift to reservists

In honor of Israel’s 77th Independence Day, the Israel Land Authority (ILA) is launching a unique initiative that honors those who defended the home by offering them a home. As part of the initiative, the ILA will market approximately 900 self-build, ground-level plots in selected communities across the country. Registration is open exclusively to those who have served long and significant reserve duty, or to severely disabled IDF veterans.

The plots will be offered through a “registration and lottery” method or designated tenders, depending on the land characteristics. The initiative stems from government decisions and resolutions by the Israel Land Council, aiming to grant an advantage to those who have given the country their time, bodies, and spirit. A special ILA benefit for reservists (credit: Official website / Israel Land Authority)

Who Is Eligible?

The benefit is intended for individuals who meet one of the following statuses:

• A reservist who served more than 45 days during the “Iron Swords” war (beginning October 7, 2023).

• An active or former reservist who served for at least six years.

• A reservist with at least 80 cumulative days of service within a span of up to six calendar years since the year 2000.

• A severely disabled IDF veteran (100 %+ disability), as confirmed by the Ministry of Defense’s Rehabilitation Department.

• A severely disabled IDF veteran, according to the same definition.

How to Apply

Applications are submitted through the Israel Land Authority’s website. During the online registration, relevant certifications must be uploaded as digital files. Possible documents include: Form 3010 confirming service during the war, certification of six years of active reserve duty, confirmation of 80 cumulative service days, and more. Advertisement

You may also attach confirmation of emergency service to complete your eligibility. In the case of disabled veterans, an up-to-date certification from the Rehabilitation Department must be submitted. The certification must be valid either until the final payment date or for 90 days from the transaction approval, whichever comes first.

Full details are available on the Israel Land Authority website.