Massive renewal in Bat Yam: 4,600 apartments to be built around the light rail station

The National Planning and Building Committee for Preferred Housing Complexes (Vatmal) discussed today (Sunday, May 4) a large-scale urban renewal plan in North Bat Yam, initiated by the Government Authority for Urban Renewal and the Bat Yam Municipality. The plan was advanced through a “round table” framework and is expected to add thousands of new housing units in a highly strategic location.

The area in question, covering about 16.2 hectares, is located between Balfour Street to the west, Ha'Atzmaut Boulevard to the south, Simcha and Holtzberg Streets to the north, and Daniel Street to the east. It includes Magenim Square and the "Ha'Atzmaut" light rail station, which is expected to become the new urban heart of the city.

The plan includes approximately 4,600 new housing units to be built in buildings with commercial fronts, employment spaces, and open public areas. Currently, the site contains around 1,600 housing units, which will be cleared to make way for the new development.

In addition to the scope of housing, the plan aims to upgrade the city’s public space by increasing construction density, improving pedestrian networks, adding bike paths, and creating green and accessible areas for residents.

VATMAL stated: “This is a dramatic plan that rehabilitates a poorly maintained area and transforms it into a vibrant zone well-connected to an advanced public transportation system. This move is expected to reshape the northern entrance to the city and serve as a significant catalyst for urban renewal in Bat Yam.”