“Icon Israel” moves to new offices in Herzliya Pituach following a significant investment

After several years of operating out of Ramat Gan, the company made a real estate leap by moving to Herzliya’s high-tech district - one of Israel’s most sought-after office hubs. The new headquarters is designed as an advanced content center, featuring studios, editing rooms, a podcast suite, and creative workspaces tailored to the digital media era.

According to Fishler, the choice of location was intentional: “We wanted to create a true professional home for creators and partners - a space that sets a new standard in terms of quality, infrastructure, and visual presence. The location and business environment align with our vision for broader expansion and national and international collaborations.”

(credit: Erez Fishler)

Investing in the Business Periphery of Content Creation

The office investment is estimated at several hundred thousand shekels and is considered one of the most notable private investments in Israel’s independent content sector. “Icon Israel” is already working with leading industry names including Natali Dadon, Danny Roop, and Shirley Bouganim, with ongoing productions now based out of the new space.

Fishler, a reserve IDF officer and combat engineering company commander, founded the company together with his wife Yafit, who serves as the company’s content VP. The couple runs a values-driven family business, and they see the move as a pivotal step in building an independent content brand based on professionalism and social purpose.