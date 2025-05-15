Reservists without a home? Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a special benefit for you

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank joins the wave of support for reservists and presents a unique benefit in the mortgage sector: a loan of up to NIS 100,000 ($28,200) - without interest or linkage - as part of the new mortgage that eligible customers will take at the bank. Additionally, they will be exempt from opening fees.

The benefit is offered to reservists who will complete at least 90 days of service between 1.10.2024 and 31.12.2025, provided they do not own a home when applying. The benefit amount will be NIS 100,000 or 10% of the total mortgage, whichever is lower. The benefit is part of a broad initiative that the bank defines as a "financial support package" for those wishing to buy a home after significant service in the reserves. Moshe Larry, CEO of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (credit: Mizrahi Tefahot Spokesperson)

Who is eligible?

Reservists (men and women) who have served at least 90 days during the defined period

Taking a new mortgage at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

Existing customers or new joiners to the bank

Do not own a home

"A Moral Move, Not Just a Business One"