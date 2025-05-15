Reservists without a home? Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a special benefit for you

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank joins the wave of support for reservists and presents a unique benefit in the mortgage sector: a loan of up to NIS 100,000 ($28,200) - without interest or linkage - as part of the new mortgage that eligible customers will take at the bank. Additionally, they will be exempt from opening fees.
The benefit is offered to reservists who will complete at least 90 days of service between 1.10.2024 and 31.12.2025, provided they do not own a home when applying. The benefit amount will be NIS 100,000 or 10% of the total mortgage, whichever is lower. The benefit is part of a broad initiative that the bank defines as a "financial support package" for those wishing to buy a home after significant service in the reserves.
Who is eligible?
Reservists (men and women) who have served at least 90 days during the defined period
Taking a new mortgage at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank
Existing customers or new joiners to the bank
Do not own a home
"A Moral Move, Not Just a Business One"
The bank's CEO, Moshe Larry, said, "Our reservists are the ones who allow us to live in peace and security. Therefore, we must stand by them and assist them in every possible way. This move is not just a business step - first and foremost, it is a moral one. The men and women of the reserves are the embodiment of giving and contribution, and we believe that the benefit will help them fulfill their dream of buying a home with financial security."