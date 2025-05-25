Rami Levy's New Vision for Jerusalem

For decades, the name Rami Levy has been recognized in every home in Israel. He opened a small stall in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market and transformed his venture into a significant retail chain offering fair prices, reliable service, and social responsibility. Over time, Levy expanded his activities into the fields of industry, real estate, and communications. He entered real estate nearly 30 years ago, demonstrating creative thinking and a broad vision. His extensive and growing activity in this sector has made him a major player in the field. In recent years, he has entered the realm of residential project development in Jerusalem, the city where he grew up and loves. Currently, he is advancing several projects, including the PRIME Jerusalem project at the Holyland site with 268 units, 180 units at the Jerusalem Train Compound, the Reches Hotel - a luxury residential project with 20 units on the Armon Hanatziv promenade and 80 units in Rosh Ha'Ayin.

“When I build in Jerusalem, it’s personal,” he said on one occasion. “I’m not just doing business - I’m creating a home for people, a community, a future,” he added.

Levy is not only a successful businessman but also a man with soul, known for his reliability and for always having the public’s best interests at heart. As such, he places his customers at the center, whether they are buying a shopping cart or a home. "When I sell an apartment, I want my buyers to get the best, and to feel at home," he says. It is from this mindset that VISION was born - a luxury residential project in the capital that reflects his approach to values such as quality, community, and uncompromising service.

"Both Rami himself and we, as architects, understand what Jerusalemites need and love - a quality of life with security, community, and proximity to commercial areas, cafes, and everything they need around them," says Amatzia Aharonson, the architect of the project. Aharonson’s architectural firm is a large and well-known Jerusalem-based office with decades of experience. He is responsible for many iconic buildings across the city. For this reason, Rami Levy entrusted him with the VISION project.

"Rami Levy instructed us to provide the residents of VISION with much more than just the standard," says Shai Shachar, the company's engineer at Rami Levy Real Estate. "Rami guided us to invest in a high-quality product that fully meets the needs of modern living while integrating community values and catering to populations seeking a supportive and enriching living environment."

VISION - A Community of Quality Living

The VISION project, currently under construction in the new Viener Quarter in Jerusalem, is not just a luxury residential complex but a statement - an investment in modernity, technology, high-quality construction, and urban living design. The project includes 298 residential units in a variety of sizes, from 3-5-room apartments to mini-penthouses and spacious, luxurious penthouses, all featuring premium construction specifications. The buildings will rise to 30 stories and will offer a variety of services for residents, including daycare centers, kindergartens, a synagogue, fitness rooms, a residents' lounge, an adjacent park with direct access from the buildings without crossing roads, commercial spaces, cafes, underground smart parking, and advanced management services. Everything needed for a comfortable, modern, and high-quality living experience.

A Vision of Quality Advertisement

VISION is not just another standard residential project - the land is fully owned by Rami Levy. Levy insisted that no expenses be spared, and that every detail be executed to the highest standards, utilizing premium materials and innovative construction methods. One of the project’s standout features is the advanced thermal insulation, specifically designed for the Jerusalem climate using advanced dry cladding. This building method, although more expensive, ensures optimal temperature regulation in the home, prevents moisture problems, and maximizes comfort for the residents. Additionally, every apartment is equipped with underfloor heating, VRF air conditioning systems with independent control for each room, and smart energy management solutions.

Technology and Community - Modern Living with a Human Touch

VISION combines innovative, comfortable living with a vibrant, cohesive community:

Resident clubs in each building, allowing for social gatherings and joint activities.

Adjacent parks, kindergartens, a synagogue, a gym, and community spaces.

Commercial and recreational areas, as well as community services, allowing for comfortable living with plenty of social interaction.

VISION : Open Views and Maximum Quality of Life

One of the most striking elements of the project is its strategic location and breathtaking views. The buildings are situated almost on the ridge line, giving residents panoramic views in every direction - toward historic Jerusalem and the Judean Desert. In addition, the location offers excellent access to major transportation routes like Begin Road and the light rail, ensuring that residents of the project enjoy easy connections to all parts of the city.

In Conclusion: The Future of Living in Jerusalem

VISION is not just a real estate project - it is a residential venture that embodies new standards of quality, community, and advanced urban planning. Rami Levy continues to prove that when he leads an initiative, he prioritizes people, their quality of life, and the experience they will have. "When I initiate a project, I first think about the residents," says Levy. "VISION is my opportunity to build not just buildings, but a real home - a place where people can live, connect, and raise a family with the highest quality of life."

This article was written in cooperation with Rami Levy