Overlooking Haifa Bay: A new urban renewal project launches on the Carmel

Haifa continues to renew itself – this time in the heart of the Carmel: the Savyonim Group is promoting a new urban renewal project at 15 Hanassi Street and 6 Yefe Nof Street, in which 11 old housing units will be demolished and replaced by approximately 30 new apartments with meticulous planning and a high level of finish.

This is one of the city’s central and prestigious locations, offering an open view of Haifa Bay, close proximity to cultural, educational, and recreational sites, and convenient access to all parts of the city. The planned apartment mix includes 3- to 5-room apartments, as well as penthouses.

The project is being carried out in cooperation with the Yehuda Levi Group, in partnership with the property owners and the local municipality. Attorney Hadar Arbel represented the residents in the deal. This is a long-term process intended to strengthen the urban fabric and improve the quality of life for long-time residents.

"A Real Change for Haifa’s Residents"

The new buildings will be designed with an emphasis on green construction, accessibility, green spaces, and planning tailored to urban families. This project joins a series of other initiatives the group has been promoting in the city in recent years, as part of a broader strategy for urban renewal in the north.

According to Mark Dubnov, the group’s Vice President of Business Development: “Our vision is to create a real change for the residents of Haifa – not just in the building itself, but in their overall quality of life. We see tremendous potential for growth in the city and are committed to leading the way with responsibility and professionalism.”