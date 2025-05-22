The struggle paid off: One of the oldest projects in the north is finally moving forward

A new hope for the residents: The Haifa District Planning and Building Committee recently deposited an urban renewal plan for Yossfatel Street in Kiryat Motzkin. This marks a major breakthrough for dozens of apartment owners in a veteran complex from the 1950s who have suffered for years from poor living conditions, including severe dampness and maintenance issues. The new plan by the Yam Suf Group will allow for the demolition of the old buildings and the construction of 290 new apartments in their place.

CPA and Attorney Yaron Tikotzky, who represents the apartment owners in the complex, says this is a particularly emotional moment: “This is one of the oldest complexes I’ve ever accompanied and represented apartment owners in. During the term of the previous mayor of Motzkin, the advancement and approval of the plan were delayed for various reasons, causing real harm to the apartment owners. I’m happy and moved that the current city administration understood the urgent need to advance the plan and to deposit it — and I’m thrilled that the Haifa District Planning and Building Committee has deposited it.” According to him, these are residents he knows personally, and regrettably, “some of them didn’t live to see this moment.” Attorney Yaron Tikotzky (credit: Raz Rogovski)

Tikotzky expressed his appreciation for the developer leading the initiative, the Yam Suf Group, and the company’s director, Tzachi Omer: “I must also salute the perseverance and determination shown by the development company and its director — who, over the years, acted with unwavering persistence to reach this point. Along the way, they showed great sensitivity to the condition of the apartments and their owners, and every winter, year after year, they carried out various measures to ease the suffering of the apartment owners and make life in the old apartments more bearable.”