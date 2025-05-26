Jerusalem is taking off – We'll add 200,000 residents without harming green spaces

At the Haredi Real Estate Conference organized by Mishpacha newspaper, TERRA company, and Nadlan Media, Mayor Moshe Lion opened his speech with a festive declaration: "Jerusalem has taken off – and will soon grow by another 200,000 residents." According to him, this marks a dramatic leap in the city's construction rate: "We’ve already built 50,000 housing units, and this year we’ll exceed 8,000 – three times the construction pace before my term."

Lion emphasized that the city’s vision is based on economic independence and less reliance on the state. "The goal is not just to build more – but to build smartly, in a city that acts with environmental responsibility and a sustainable urban vision focused on advanced transportation and maintaining quality of life."

According to the mayor, Jerusalem’s development is based on urban renewal and not on harming open spaces. "I halted the Reches Lavan plan, which included cutting down 11,000 trees. Instead, we are promoting an alternative plan – environmentally friendly, accessible, and based on dense construction in high-demand areas," he explained.

Moshe Lion, Mayor of Jerusalem (credit: Niv Aharonson)

Lion also detailed the advancement of transportation infrastructure in the city, including connecting light rail lines, expanding services, and reducing dependence on private vehicles. "In the first quarter of 2026, the red and green lines will be connected – this is a transportation revolution that allows for both intensive construction and improved quality of life."

In conclusion, he highlighted the municipality’s intention to build on top of neglected public buildings as well: "When more residents arrive – services will arrive too. New immigrants are also choosing Jerusalem, because they see it as the safest and most advanced place to raise a family."