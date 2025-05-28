Historic day: Multi-billion shekel deal to transform Safed with housing, jobs & infrastructure

In an unprecedented investment of billions of NIS, a historic umbrella agreement for the city of Safed was signed on May 27 (Tuesday) – an agreement expected to double the city’s population in the coming years. As part of the agreement, signed in the presence of Construction Minister and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf, 7,294 new housing units will be built, along with approximately 63,000 square meters of commercial and employment space. This large-scale initiative is expected to bring new residents, job opportunities, and advanced infrastructure to the city.

The signing ceremony took place in the “Southern Gate” complex, where a significant portion of the new neighborhoods is planned to be constructed. The event was attended by Members of Knesset, city mayors, members of the municipal council, and public figures from across the country.

Infrastructure, Education, and Older Neighborhoods

In addition to the housing units, the agreement includes a total investment of NIS 510 million in infrastructure, including roads, drainage, electricity, and water systems. A new interchange, named “Southern Gate,” is expected to be built at the city’s entrance, at an estimated cost of NIS 300 million.

An additional NIS 300 million will be allocated to complete educational, cultural, and welfare institutions, aiming to meet the anticipated needs of the expanding population. Additionally, a budget of NIS 110 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation and upgrading of older neighborhoods, in an effort to ensure an equitable distribution of municipal investment. The signing ceremony of the roof agreement in Safed (credit: Bilal Khatib)

At the ceremony, the Construction Minister and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf emphasized the importance of the agreement: “The signing of the roof agreement is a historic moment. The addition of 7,300 housing units will bring about a true revolution. With an investment of over NIS 3.4 billion, we are restoring Safed to its status as a central city in the Galilee.”

Safed Mayor Yossi Kakun also addressed the significance of the agreement: “This is a holiday for the city of Safed. It is a historic agreement that will shape the face of the city for decades to come. The investment will impact both new and existing neighborhoods. Implementation is expected to begin as early as the beginning of next year.”

Director General of the Construction Ministry and Housing, Yehuda Morgenstern, added: “This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to the north and to the periphery – not only in construction but in comprehensive development of transportation, education, and community.”