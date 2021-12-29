The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Start-ups
 

Israeli Fintech startup PayMe breaks into the European market

PayMe plans to revolutionize the European market and is also expanding into the global arena, providing financial services to more than 70,000 businesses worldwide.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 10:38

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 10:40
Adam Kogan, CPO and Co-Founder of PayMe (photo credit: OFER VAKININ)
Adam Kogan, CPO and Co-Founder of PayMe
(photo credit: OFER VAKININ)
Israeli startup enabler PayMe is breaking into the European market, aiming to give their services to European platforms, marketplaces and organizations that serve small businesses, allowing them to integrate financial products such as credit clearing, alternative means of payment, financing, fraud protection and other services within their products.
Until now, the European market had been inaccessible to PayMe and other such services, due to a Gordian knot of bureaucracy. “Until recently, there was no way to calculate risk in the European market,” said Adam Kogan, CPO and co-founder at PayMe. Reforms in regulation, however, have led to a shift: “The entire European market has become more popular; it’s a gold rush right now.”
The Tel Aviv-based startup was founded in 2015, after a successful funding round that raised USD $150,000; since then, the company hasn’t raised any more money via funding rounds. Kogan explained that, rather than gradually raising money with successive funding rounds, and giving up shares of their company along the way, PayMe opted for a more grassroots methodology. “Our route has been a little bit different. We raised $150,000, but then we saw that we were actually raising revenue, and it’s not a use case where we needed to get to X amount of users before we were profitable - we were profitable from day one.”
The company has aspirations to revolutionize the European market, but it has also put significant effort into the global arena at large: recently the company announced a collaboration with payment processor Stripe; the collaboration enables customers working with PayMe to receive a complete financial solution in all the territories and means of payment that Stripe supports. 
“The fintech industry in Israel has grown greatly in recent years and includes amazing companies that are expanding into the global market,” said Gur Byron, Stripe's Operations Manager in Israel. “PayMe has definitely stood out as a financial technology company with a significant value proposition for marketplaces, platforms and startups as reflected in the company's rapid growth and payments volume.”
Fintech Start-ups: The Creative Fixers (credit: Courtesy)Fintech Start-ups: The Creative Fixers (credit: Courtesy)
“It’s very hard to build your own financial services,” said Kogan. PayMe currently provides financial services to more than 70,000 businesses worldwide. “Everyone wants to be a one-stop shop, and we help them achieve that within the financial space.”


Tags startup finance europe Israel Start-Up Nation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by