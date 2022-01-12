Can Israel end mosquitoes? A government-backed start-up is working on it

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Avital Eshet, Head of Economic Policy and Tech Innovation at the Ministry of Environmental Protection. (credit: MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION)

Avital Eshet, the Head of Economic Policy and Tech Innovation at the Ministry for Environmental Protection, said: “A few years ago, the Ministry for Environmental Protection already identified economic opportunities in marketing climate and environmental technologies around the world, and the fact that, in this context, Israel is not exhausting its local technological potential."Eshet stressed the importance of the government's support to facilitate the projects: “Governmental support is necessary because environmental technologies are characterized by market failure, since, in this field, capital investment is expected to give a significant boost to the economy. However, the risk is often too high, and the yield is in the far too distant future. Our successful collaboration with the Innovation Authority is expected to continue and expand, with the goal of nurturing an Israeli ecosystem that enlists local strengths for the sake of the struggle against the climate crisis, which is the most significant global risk we face today.”