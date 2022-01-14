Israeli venture capital firm OurCrowd is set to host its first online job fair on Monday, Jan 17th. The OurCrowd Virtual Job Fair will make thousands of job vacancies from OurCrowd’s portfolio companies accessible to its participants, with CEOs and HR experts advising job seekers on CV building, interview skills, and better LinkedIn use. Laly David, OurCrowd Partner and Head of Business Development, said: “We at OurCrowd are continuously looking for the most relevant ways to add value to our portfolio companies and support their path to growth. We are excited to be holding the first OurCrowd Virtual Job Fair to benefit our portfolio companies and help connect job seekers with a multitude of career options in the most exciting startups in the ecosystem.”The two-hour virtual event will feature CEOs from OurCrowd portfolio companies Clinch, Tailor Brands, Bizzabo, Tetavi, Morphisec, Intuition Robotics, Insightec, Taranis, and Thetaray, who will conduct one-on-one interviews with potential candidates.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }Taranis CEO Bar Veinstein said: “We are growing fast and we’re hiring more people. We are looking for people that love technology, whether it’s cloud, drone, satellite, data, and really making the world a better place. If you have that buzz, or that bug, of ‘I want to do something that really makes a difference,’ Taranis is a place for you.”“We are busy helping to grow and support the leading entrepreneurial companies both in Israel and the world that are meeting global challenges. When you work at OurCrowd, or at one of our portfolio companies, you are in the middle of all that is going on in today’s fast-paced tech world,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.
OurCrowd was founded in 2013 and is based in Jerusalem as an investment platform. It maintains overseas branches in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, and Singapore. OurCrowd was worth more than 1.5 billion dollars in October 2020.