Cybersecurity firm Anonybit raises $3.5 million in funding round

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Illustration of a finger scan. (credit: PIXABAY)

Anonybit has developed a breakthrough decentralized biometrics infrastructure that addresses a longstanding market need for improved management of personal data and digital assets across a wide range of use cases. According to Anonybit's website, the Anonybit system breaks down biometric data into anonymized bits ("Anonybits") that reside in a vast peer-to-peer network, made up of various types of nodes that store and compute the biometric match. The anonymized bits "never leave the nodes and cannot be used to reconstruct the original image, answering the call for decentralization and the utmost in privacy and security.""Managing identity is central to every digital interaction we have today and there is no organization that is immune to the challenge," noted Zelazny. "Anonybit provides a concrete solution for the first time[,] giving us hope for a future with no more data breaches. Our approach secures personal data and digital assets, filling a critical need that banks, fintechs, retailers, crypto wallets, government agencies and other stakeholders have in ensuring strong authentication without maintaining central honeypots of personal data.""Fraud perpetuates and networks continue to be vulnerable because we use weak substitutes for identity in order to balance cost, friction and data privacy concerns, Zelazny added. "Anonybit gets to the heart of the matter, enabling a whole new category for security that doesn’t compromise on privacy."