Orca Security acquires web application security startup RapidSec

The leading cybersecurity innovation company Orca Security announced the acquisition of RapidSec, an Israeli cyber security startup from Tel Aviv focusing on protecting web applications from client-side attacks, on January 19th.

RapidSec was founded in 2020 by Shai Alon (CEO), former co-founder of Chat Leap as well as a team leader at Totango. Other founders include Ori Koral (VP of R&D), who served in cyber ​​R&D roles in the IDF Intelligence Unit 8200 and was the former director of engineering at Yahoo, and active chairman Ido Yablonka, an entrepreneur and the former CEO of Yahoo-Verizon Israel.

RapidSec has seven employees who are all expected to join the acquiring company and form a nucleus for a new development group opening in Orca. RapidSec has raised half a million dollars from Spinach Angels, the first investor in the company. They also received funding from F2 Venture Capital’s pre-seed fund, Ofer Ben-Nun and Ohad Bobrov (founders of Talon Security), Ron Rimon (chairman and founder of WhiteSource), Elad Shulman (founder of Segasec), and Amir Konigsberg (serial entrepreneur, CEO of Pragma).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Avi Shua, CEO and co-founder of Orca, said: “We congratulate the entrepreneurs and RapidSec employees on joining Orca. Orca's vision has been and remains a cloud security solution that works for the customer, enabling organizations to grow in the cloud safely. The acquisition will allow us to further expand our platform and maintain our place as market leaders. We looked at many companies, but when we met RapidSec's team of entrepreneurs - it was clear to us almost immediately that we’re going for it. “RapidSec's product and technology allow its customers to integrate Advanced and browser-based client-side protection, including CSP protocol, with self-service and full automation that scans the network application continuously and adapts itself to any change."

Shai Alon, CEO and co-founder of RapidSec, added:



“As its name implies, RapidSec's vision since its inception has been to offer self-service protection for web applications at speed and quality that did not exist in the market. We’ve been able to protect thousands of web applications throughout the company's life and our dozens of customers are satisfied. Yet, from the first meetings with Orca, it was clear that the chemistry is unique, and we can fulfill that vision, and more, as part of Orca and their unique Side-scanning agentless approach. We're excited to join one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies ever, and wholeheartedly believe that there is unique potential here.”