Seagate's Lyve Labs Israel to help budding start-ups with data storage

Lyve Labs Israel, the Tel Aviv-based innovation center launched by the global data storage giant Seagate Technology, has launched a new program to aid start-ups in dealing with data storage and security.

Called Lyve Cloud for Startups, this new program seeks to help tech start-ups still in the early stages of development in order to meet the ever-rising demand of data management.

Data management and storage is a growing issue in the tech world, with modern start-ups needing the ability to store more data and to do so for longer periods of time, all without needing to worry about issues such as egress fees, mobility and data security.

But Lyve Cloud for Startups hopes to help with this issue.

In accordance with their belief that innovators shouldn't be wasting their time on these daily technical issues, the program hopes to provide a wide selection of tools and resources these start-ups need, such as free storage, data security, 24-7 support and brand exposure, not to mention the benefits of joining a tech community.

The program offers a package of one petabyte (1 PB, equivalent to 1,000 terabytes/TB) of Lyve Cloud storage for a year. This enables data access without delays, as their data will always be available. But to ensure data security, each member's data will be safeguarded, backed up with high-grade identity management support, ransomware protection, automatic data replication and a high level of data encryption.

Further, the team of data experts will also be available to answer any questions about the cloud storage.

But rather than just storing data, the program will also help provide additional promotion for the start-up's products.

“We are excited to launch the Lyve Cloud for Startups program. Lyve Labs’ mission is to support Israel’s tech cluster thriving for innovation with solutions for data storage, infrastructure management, data mobility and easy access,” Lyve Labs’ senior innovation manager Noa Franko Ohana said in a statement.

“We will help startups succeed by providing the data storage expertise, tools, resources and support they need to grow,” she concluded.

For more information, visit https://labs.seagate.com/israel/ or the LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/lyve-labs-israel/. Applicant companies should be five years old or younger to be eligible to apply.