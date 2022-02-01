The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Seagate's Lyve Labs Israel to help budding start-ups with data storage

Called Lyve Cloud for Startups, this new program seeks to help tech start-ups still in the early stages of development in order to meet the ever-rising demand of data management.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 00:22
Illustrative photo of digital files. (photo credit: PIQSELS)
Illustrative photo of digital files.
(photo credit: PIQSELS)

Lyve Labs Israel, the Tel Aviv-based innovation center launched by the global data storage giant Seagate Technology, has launched a new program to aid start-ups in dealing with data storage and security.

Called Lyve Cloud for Startups, this new program seeks to help tech start-ups still in the early stages of development in order to meet the ever-rising demand of data management.

Data management and storage is a growing issue in the tech world, with modern start-ups needing the ability to store more data and to do so for longer periods of time, all without needing to worry about issues such as egress fees, mobility and data security.

But Lyve Cloud for Startups hopes to help with this issue.

In accordance with their belief that innovators shouldn't be wasting their time on these daily technical issues, the program hopes to provide a wide selection of tools and resources these start-ups need, such as free storage, data security, 24-7 support and brand exposure, not to mention the benefits of joining a tech community.

Keep your head in the cloud (credit: COURTESY CLOUDWITH.ME)Keep your head in the cloud (credit: COURTESY CLOUDWITH.ME)

The program offers a package of one petabyte (1 PB, equivalent to 1,000 terabytes/TB) of Lyve Cloud storage for a year. This enables data access without delays, as their data will always be available. But to ensure data security, each member's data will be safeguarded, backed up with high-grade identity management support, ransomware protection, automatic data replication and a high level of data encryption.

Further, the team of data experts will also be available to answer any questions about the cloud storage.

But rather than just storing data, the program will also help provide additional promotion for the start-up's products.

Lyve Labs’ senior innovation manager Noa Franko Ohana. (credit: PR) Lyve Labs’ senior innovation manager Noa Franko Ohana. (credit: PR)

“We are excited to launch the Lyve Cloud for Startups program. Lyve Labs’ mission is to support Israel’s tech cluster thriving for innovation with solutions for data storage, infrastructure management, data mobility and easy access,” Lyve Labs’ senior innovation manager Noa Franko Ohana said in a statement. 

“We will help startups succeed by providing the data storage expertise, tools, resources and support they need to grow,” she concluded. 

For more information, visit https://labs.seagate.com/israel/ or the LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/lyve-labs-israel/. Applicant companies should be five years old or younger to be eligible to apply. 



Tags business security cloud technology start-up Data Storage
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by