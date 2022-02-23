The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
At metaverse event, Meta's Zuckerberg unveils work to improve how humans chat to AI

Zukerberg reveals a new feature in the metaverse: An AI chat, which will be used to improve communication with voice assistants.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 19:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 20:40
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears at a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference last month to announce the rebranding of Facebook as Meta. (photo credit: FACEBOOK/REUTERS)
(photo credit: FACEBOOK/REUTERS)

Facebook-owner Meta FB.O is working on AI research to allow people to have more natural conversations with voice assistants, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, a step towards how people will communicate with AI in the metaverse.

The company's Project CAIRaoke is "a fully end-to-end neural model for building on-device assistants," said Zuckerberg, speaking at Meta's live-streamed artificial intelligence event.

Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, will be the successor to the mobile internet.

"The key to unlocking a lot of these advances is AI," he said, speaking at the company's live-streamed "Inside the Lab" event.

Visitors are pictured in front of an art installation titled 'Machine Hallucinations - Space: Metaverse' by media artist Refik Anadol (credit: TYRONE SIU/ REUTERS) Visitors are pictured in front of an art installation titled 'Machine Hallucinations - Space: Metaverse' by media artist Refik Anadol (credit: TYRONE SIU/ REUTERS)

Zuckerberg said Meta was working on a new class of generative AI models that will allow people to describe a world and generate aspects of it. In a prerecorded demo, Zuckerberg showcased an AI concept called Builder Bot, where he appeared as a legless 3D avatar on an island and gave speech commands to create a beach and then add clouds, trees and even a picnic blanket.

"As we advance this technology further, you'll be able to create nuanced worlds to explore and share experiences with others, with just your voice," said Zuckerberg. He did not set a timeline for these advancements or give more details on how Builder Bot works.

The social media company, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has invested heavily in its new focus on building the metaverse and changed its name to reflect this ambition. This month Meta reported a 2021 net loss of $10.2 billion from its Reality Labs, the company's augmented and virtual reality business. 

Meta also recently announced its research team has built a new artificial intelligence supercomputer that it thinks will be the fastest in the world when completed in mid-2022.

Zuckerberg said Meta was working on a new class of generative AI models that will allow people to describe a world and generate aspects of it. He showcased an AI concept called Builder Bot -- which allows users to describe what they want the AI to generate. He showed a demo where he, as a legless avatar on an island, commanded AI through speech to create a beach and then add clouds, trees and even a picnic blanket.

"As we advance this technology further, you'll be able to create nuanced worlds to explore and share experiences with others, with just your voice," said Zuckerberg.

Meta is preparing for how AI could interpret and predict the types of interactions that would occur in the metaverse, by working on "self-supervised learning" - where AI is given raw data rather than being trained on lots of labeled data.

Zuckerberg said Meta was also working on egocentric data, which involves seeing worlds from a first-person perspective. He said it had brought together a global consortium of 13 universities and labs to work on the largest ever egocentric dataset, called Ego4D.

The company also said it was working to make a single AI system capable of translating between all written languages. Zuckerberg also announced that Meta was working on a universal speech translator, aiming to provide instant speech-to-speech translation across all languages.



