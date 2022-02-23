The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Digital Health start-ups meet with Margalit Startup City Haifa

"Israel can become a digital health power, just like it became a global cyber power."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 21:51
EREL MARGALIT (right) and Prof. Ran Balicer.
EREL MARGALIT (right) and Prof. Ran Balicer.
(photo credit: Ohad Aridan)

Last month, JVP, ROAD2, Margalit Startup City, NVIDIA Inception, and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) launched an innovation accelerator in the area of digital health – STARTUP CITY HAIFA – The Digital Health Accelerator. The new initiative will operate in the unique Haifa ecosystem, which connects technology to the world of digital health. The goal of the program is to identify eight technological companies at different stages that are developing innovative technology for the changing world of health and to accelerate their transition to the next stage of becoming the next big thing in the world of digital health.

On Tuesday night, the organizers of the innovation accelerator held a meeting with more than 150 digital health enterprises to hear about the new accelerator, which has been launched in partnership with NVIDIA Inception’s start-up program. 

The accelerator seeks Israeli start-ups in the areas of cyber security and medical information, diagnosis, distance monitoring and medical treatment, medical equipment, early identification and prevention of dangerous diseases, and more. 

The meeting was held together with strategic partners Super-Pharm, PHILIPS, U-Bank from the international group, Asensus Surgical, Clalit Medical Services and others.

Erel Margalit, Executive Chairman of JVP and Margalit Startup City: “Israel can become a digital health power, just like it became a global cyber power. In order to achieve this, the government needs to provide an investment umbrella as it did for cyber, and the companies themselves also need marketing partners in the world’s biggest markets. Only in this way will they be able to break through and become the next unicorn.”

EREL MARGALIT, JVP founder and chairman, at Margalit Startup City New York (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN) EREL MARGALIT, JVP founder and chairman, at Margalit Startup City New York (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Professor Ran Balicer: “Corona turned the world of health on its head; health systems have been operating in the same way for 100 years already, but it can’t continue like this. Today we have to practice proactive and preventive medical care and not make do with responsive medical care. Thanks to innovation and technology, we have the tools to do this.”



