The Israeli start-up company Zero Networks, a pioneer of MFA-based segmentation, announced that it raised $20.3 million in Series A round led by Venrock, along with PICO Venture Partners and F2 Venture Capital.

The company aims to expand its pioneering, effortless segmentation to stop the spread of ransomware adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) based automatic segmentation, and dramatically reduce the threat of ransomware and lateral movement of any kind.

Founded by security veteran Benny Lakunishok, Zero Networks makes segmentation the easiest thing enterprises do in cyber security. To date, the company has raised $25 million.

“Solutions today fail to protect enterprises from lateral movement and ransomware because they are

expensive and cumbersome to deploy,” said Benny Lakunishok.

“Zeo Networks drastically reduces threats such as malware and ransomware, as well as more advanced attackers. This essentially stops the spread of the infection before it starts,” said Rob Smith, a former analyst at Gartner.

Zero Networks has a patented unique and first-of-its-kind approach to make segmentation. With Zero

Networks, enterprises can stop almost any type of attack from spreading in any network by enabling

MFA for every asset and device.

CEO Benny Lakunishok added: “Zero Networks’ MFA-based approach simplifies one of the hardest problems in cyber security regardless of company size.

In the past, vendors took the old school approach requiring manually specifying IP permissions—an unscalable approach. Consequently, the problem of lateral movement remained unsolved, giving attackers the upper hand and giving birth to today’s massive ransomware industry.”

Zero Networks systems automatically take every asset and restrict network access to exactly what is needed--applying protection for the client, server, home, office, on-premises, or in the cloud.

Zero Networks' pioneering “just-in-time privileged access” approach segments any network without the headaches associated with agents or hair pinning.

Designed for usability, Zero Networks deploys in minutes to automate segmentation for normal usage while applying MFA-based restrictions against privileged protocols.

“Large security vendors have been busy adding pointless functionality to stop ransomware, failing to

fulfill their core purpose—stopping lateral movement,” said Todd Graham, vice president at Venrock.

“Organizations need one solution to stop ransomware and lateral movement versus a patchwork of

questionable technologies du jour. Zero Networks provides a scalable, effective innovation CISOs have

been hoping to see for decades.”

Ransomware continues to plague businesses. In 2021, 37 percent of all businesses and organizations were hit by ransomware. Worse, recovering from a ransomware attack costs businesses $1.85 million on average in 2021.