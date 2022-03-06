Worker management tool Connecteam closes Series C funding for $160m.

Deskless workforce solution provider Connecteam has raised $120 million in a Series C funding round led by New York-based growth equity firm Stripes, and New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Tiger Global, Qumra Capital, and Eyal Ofer’s O.G. Tech. The Series C brings Connecteam’s total funding to $160m.

Connecteam’s platform enables companies to improve how they manage and engage their deskless workers. The company’s app includes features for tracking time and attendance, communications, learning and training, employee recognition and more. This new round of funding will help Connecteam scale its global operations, triple the size of its team, and expand both research and development and marketing to help businesses around the world manage and engage their deskless workers.

“Connecteam’s rapid growth is facilitated by demand from a new generation of managers who are keen on doing things differently: real-time, trackable, measurable, digital. Managers that are no longer willing to accept the old fashioned ways of running a frontline business,” said Amir Nehemia, CEO and co-founder of Connecteam.

“Employees and managers alike crave high-quality tools and experiences in their work life,” Nehemia added. “Connecteam is committed to providing those tools - from day-to-day operations, to internal communication and all the way to HR and people management. I strongly believe that any deskless business must have an app to run their operations, and that is why we also offer a fully free tier - so everyone who needs it can use it.”

“As more companies adapt to a deskless workplace, Connecteam provides the tools and confidence managers need to be successful,” said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director at Insight Partners. “We’re confident Connecteam will shape the future of the deskless workforce, and we look forward to our partnership as the company continues to scale up.”

Connecteam has 20,000-plus global customers that span 80 countries and include leading brands such as SodaStream (PepsiCo company), Sodexo, Saint Gobain, Berry Global and others.