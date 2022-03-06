Startup Idol Israel: Six Israeli firms to be presented to top analysts

Six Israeli start-ups are set to be selected in a new competition: Startup Idol Israel.

Organized by global tech giant Oracle as a new initiative to help out Israeli early-stage start-ups, the competition will see the six firms presented before a panel of top global industry analysts.

This competition will help Israeli start-ups overcome a significant challenge they face in their early stages: distance from top global industry analysts.

As most of the top analysts are in the US, many Israeli start-ups don't get the chance to get needed exposure, no matter how good their technology is and their potential to succeed on the world stage.

Oracle is seeking to help these companies out.

Eran Feigenbaum, Oracle Israel country leader. (credit: EZRA LEVY)

“Supporting and celebrating the success of startups is something very personal for me, having been involved in an early-stage startup prior to joining Oracle,” said Eran Feigenbaum, Oracle Israel country leader.

“Getting the exposure they need can be a real challenge, and can help drive success. This program will allow startups to highlight the wealth of talent and innovation we have here in Israel, really underlining how Israel is leading the world when it comes to new ways of thinking, working and living.”

The competition will be held online on May 17, 2022. Israeli start-ups in seed to Round A stages can register until March 15.

For details and registration, visit https://www.oraclestartups.tech/israelgeektime.