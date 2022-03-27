The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

AI expert elaborates on importance of AI innovation, democratization

“It used to be that only a few people were able to train AI; not anymore.”

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 15:11
Professor Nadav Cohen (photo credit: Imubit)
Professor Nadav Cohen
(photo credit: Imubit)

Prof. Nadav Cohen is a professor of computer science at Tel Aviv University and the chief scientist and co-founder of Imubit, an AI developer that is being used to optimize refineries and chemical plants around the world using its advanced artificial intelligence models.


You’ve been working in the AI development space for many years - how did you first get involved, and what pushed you to create Imubit?

I started my technological career in one of the army's cybersecurity units, implementing certain special algorithms relating to security on real world industrial systems. During that time, I felt that I wanted to take on the mission of using special, scientific algorithms and making a physical difference in the world; I felt that machine learning is an area where you can really combine science with real world impact.


And so Imubit was eventually born as a realization of that mission. How does the company use AI to make a real world impact?

There's a lot of manufacturing in the world, and about half of it is continuous - things that come in the form of liquid or gas. Running the manufacturing plants is a very, very complex process, and it's super complicated and hard to really optimally control. These plants have regulations that require them to record sensor data: temperatures, pressures, everything, basically on a minute by minute basis; Imubit takes this data and uploads it to the cloud - from the cloud, a model goes down to the site, and just starts controlling the plant.

Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)

This is a type of AI that's super challenging. It's not like a machine learning model, classifying an image or translating text: it is making decisions in a dynamic environment, and it needs to take into account the impact of its decisions in its effort to implement long term strategy. That’s called reinforcement learning.

Your company takes AI technology, which many are using for machine learning applications, and runs with it in a more complex direction. Are there others in the industry who are running in that direction with you?

Developing an understanding of deep learning is by no means an individual's task. I'm not alone in this - there's a community. It's not billions of people, not not even thousands of people; but there are other people around the world, and maybe 100 or so, and everybody works on it from a different angle. So, we improve our understanding of the technology and are able to use it more safely together.


There’s a concept in the AI space called “democratization,” which essentially equates to making AI development capabilities accessible to the most people possible. What does the effort toward realizing AI democratization look like? Has the AI community been successful in implementing it?

We weren't the first to get into the AI field - there were several people who had been working on it for a really long time. Even when it didn't really work that well, and nobody wanted to hear about it, they were kind of persistent. It used to be the case that only people from their groups were able to train models; that's not the case anymore.

These days there are hundreds of thousands of people, at least, that can train simple machine learning models for simple settings. You don't have to be a professor, you can be fresh out of school, with one year of training and you're good - but somebody, you know, like your next door neighbor, they're not able to train models these days. That’s one of the main goals of democratization - to enable anyone to train their own models.

I would say that, among the machine learning engineering community, there has been a certain degree of democratization.



Tags business Artificial intelligence innovation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by