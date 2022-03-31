GenCell, EV Motors launch off-grid chargers

EV Motors, in collaboration with GenCell, have launched for the first time in Israel a hydrogen-based autonomous off-grid hybrid electric vehicle charging station.

The station eliminates the need for a fossil fuel backup generator.

“The company will integrate the charging stations for electric vehicles in Israel and abroad,” said Ohad Seligmann, chairman of EV Motors. “This is a revolution in the world of charging electric vehicles. A reliable, green and efficient solution for one of the fastest growing industries in the world - electric vehicles.”

Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell, said: “We see a very significant potential for us in the market for charging stations for electric vehicles, a market valued at about $10 billion today.

The stations illustrate the significant value of the fuel cells we have developed... while zero emissions are guaranteed.”

The electricity economy in Israel uses about 160 TWH per year, while the energy economy for transportation is 43% of the total energy economy, i.e. about 70 TWH per year.

In light of the fact that the IEC will not be able to double the energy economy in the coming years to supply electricity to hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles in Israel, the solution is off-grid hydrogen-based hybrid charging stations for electric vehicles, the companies said.