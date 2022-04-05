First MMR radar delivered to Czech Republic from Israel

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) delivered the first of eight ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) systems to the Czech Republic, the company announced on Tuesday.

The radars, which will replace obsolete Soviet-made radars that the Czech military received in 1991, are part of a deal signed in December 2019 by the two defense ministries. The system was delivered in late February and the others will be delivered throughout the year with the last one arriving in early 2023.

The operational and combat-proven MMR that is integrative with NATO systems is the radar of Israel’s "Iron Dome", "David's Sling" and IAI's land-based "Barak" missile defense weapon systems and 150 such systems have been sold to customers around the world.

According to reports, the radars will be integrated into NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense early-warning systems (NATINAMDS) therefore providing continuous radar coverage at low altitudes.

The MMR can simultaneously detect, classify, monitor, and intercept multiple airborne projectiles at an altitude between 100 meters to 3,000 meters (330 to 10,000 feet) and cover a wide area of about 250 kilometers.

ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) delivered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel to the Czech Republic, April 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

It can provide defense against aircraft, UAVs and drones, as well as artillery against other hostile projectiles and identify the location of rocket launches, enemy artillery and mortars while “locating both the launch and expected hit position, and controlling intercepting missiles launched against these threats,” IAI said in a statement.

“Thanks to the system’s advanced tracking capabilities, the radar provides situational awareness which is both precise and reliable, and includes the detection and identification of targets having low signatures,” the statement continued.

As part of the deal, Israel will transfer state-of-the-art technology and know-how and 30% of the contract value will come from Czech industries who will take part in several areas of the program including design, manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and life-time maintenance of the systems.

Certain security components will be manufactured locally, including advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) radar modules, as well as auxiliary sub-systems such as trucks and camouflage nets.

Like the rest of Europe, the Czech Republic is modernizing its military in order to face Russian aggression and future threats.

In 2019 then-Czech Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky said that Prague would spend some $7.1 billion over the next 10 years to upgrade the country's armed forces and in June of 2018 of last year the Czech Republic announced that it would be sending a new attache for defense industries to Tel Aviv in charge or research, development and purchasing in the defense ministry.

“Despite the challenges of the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the project teams, in both Israel and the Czech Republic, were able to cooperate successfully while remaining committed to the aim of joint production,” said Yoav Tourgeman, IAI VP and ELTA CEO.

“The advanced radar that has now been supplied to the Czech Republic is able to simultaneously identify and classify hundreds of targets, perform identification of unmanned platforms, missiles, rockets and other new threats in the operational area. We believe that the system’s ability to integrate with NATO systems will bring about a new era of operations for the Czech Ministry of Defense,” he added.

Following the deal by the Czech Republic to purchase the system, Slovakia also signed a deal for the radar system to upgrade its air defense systems.