The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

First MMR radar delivered to Czech Republic from Israel

ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) is used in Israel's Iron Dome, David's Sling and Barak missile defense systems.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 12:58
ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) delivered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel to the Czech Republic, April 5, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) delivered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel to the Czech Republic, April 5, 2022.
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) delivered the first of eight ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) systems to the Czech Republic, the company announced on Tuesday.

The radars, which will replace obsolete Soviet-made radars that the Czech military received in 1991, are part of a deal signed in December 2019 by the two defense ministries. The system was delivered in late February and the others will be delivered throughout the year with the last one arriving in early 2023.

The operational and combat-proven MMR that is integrative with NATO systems is the radar of Israel’s "Iron Dome", "David's Sling" and IAI's land-based "Barak" missile defense weapon systems and 150 such systems have been sold to customers around the world.

According to reports, the radars will be integrated into NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense early-warning systems (NATINAMDS) therefore providing continuous radar coverage at low altitudes.

The MMR can simultaneously detect, classify, monitor, and intercept multiple airborne projectiles at an altitude between 100 meters to 3,000 meters (330 to 10,000 feet) and cover a wide area of about 250 kilometers.

ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) delivered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel to the Czech Republic, April 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES) ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) delivered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel to the Czech Republic, April 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

It can provide defense against aircraft, UAVs and drones, as well as artillery against other hostile projectiles and identify the location of rocket launches, enemy artillery and mortars while “locating both the launch and expected hit position, and controlling intercepting missiles launched against these threats,” IAI said in a statement.

“Thanks to the system’s advanced tracking capabilities, the radar provides situational awareness which is both precise and reliable, and includes the detection and identification of targets having low signatures,” the statement continued.

As part of the deal, Israel will transfer state-of-the-art technology and know-how and 30% of the contract value will come from Czech industries who will take part in several areas of the program including design, manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and life-time maintenance of the systems. 

ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) delivered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel to the Czech Republic, April 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES) ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) delivered from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel to the Czech Republic, April 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Certain security components will be manufactured locally, including advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) radar modules, as well as auxiliary sub-systems such as trucks and camouflage nets.

Like the rest of Europe, the Czech Republic is modernizing its military in order to face Russian aggression and future threats.

In 2019 then-Czech Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky said that Prague would spend some $7.1 billion over the next 10 years to upgrade the country's armed forces and in June of 2018 of last year the Czech Republic announced that it would be sending a new attache for defense industries to Tel Aviv in charge or research, development and purchasing in the defense ministry.

“Despite the challenges of the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the project teams, in both Israel and the Czech Republic, were able to cooperate successfully while remaining committed to the aim of joint production,” said Yoav Tourgeman, IAI VP and ELTA CEO.

“The advanced radar that has now been supplied to the Czech Republic is able to simultaneously identify and classify hundreds of targets, perform identification of unmanned platforms, missiles, rockets and other new threats in the operational area. We believe that the system’s ability to integrate with NATO systems will bring about a new era of operations for the Czech Ministry of Defense,” he added.

Following the deal by the Czech Republic to purchase the system, Slovakia also signed a deal for the radar system to upgrade its air defense systems. 



Tags czech republic iai Israel Aerospace Industries The radar system radar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by