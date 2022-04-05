The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coro secures $80M to bring non-disruptive, AI-powered cyber security to businesses

Coro has announced an $80M Series C round of financing. The new round is led by Balderton Capital, with participation from existing investor Jerusalem Venture Partners (“JVP”).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 15:37

Updated: APRIL 5, 2022 15:38
Coro, the all-in-one cyber security platform for mid-market organizations, growing businesses, and lean IT teams, has announced an $80M Series C round of financing. The new round is led by Balderton Capital, with participation from existing investor Jerusalem Venture Partners (“JVP”). The funds will be used to further accelerate company growth, which has already seen significant year-over-year growth for each of the past three years and into 2022. Expansion plans include aggressive hiring to triple the Coro team globally, with an emphasis on its Chicago operations. 

Coro’s cyber security platform was built to address the cyber security holes in the mid-market and SMB segments, which are targeted by 70% of cyberattacks. Coro is the first SaaS solution to include all the security needed for a mid-sized business to protect its users, devices, email, and cloud applications. The platform uses AI to offload 98% of the security workload from IT onto Coro automation and is offered as a monthly subscription for $7 per user, making enterprise-grade security available to any business. 

“We’ve been strong believers in the Coro vision since day one and have seen the company grow exponentially, solving, once and for all, the problems with SMB and lean-IT cyber security needs, providing an AI-driven, automated solution, assuring business continuity. The company is performing strong, growing 300% YoY, across a number of industries, all across the nation,” said Yoav Tzruya, General Partner, JVP. “With more than two million users enjoying its benefits on a daily basis, Coro is well-positioned to become the go-to cyber security solution for the mid-market sector, allowing CEOs, boards, and IT managers to focus on their business, rather than spending resources on chasing elusive cyber security expertise and efficacy. We are delighted to welcome Balderton Capital to the team as we work together to support Coro’s explosive growth.” 



Tags investment cyber security Cyber venture capital firm
