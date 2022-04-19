The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Google Maps denies unblurring Russian military sites

"Hi there, please note that we haven’t made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia," Google Maps said to those sharing reports it had unblurred military bases.

By MICHAEL STARR, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 12:13

Updated: APRIL 19, 2022 12:17
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/PARESH DAVE/FILE PHOTO)
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PARESH DAVE/FILE PHOTO)

Google denied multiple reports that Russian military sites have been unblurred on its Google Maps web and app platform, in a series of tweets on Tuesday. 

"Hi there, please note that we haven’t made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia," Google Maps said to multiple news outlets and journalists who shared reports that Google had unblurred military bases.

Euromaidan Press, Nexta, and open-source intelligence analysts were among those that shared the reports of the unblurring on Monday.

Google blurs out military and other sensitive sites at the request of governments. Much of Israel is blurred in Google Maps due to US and Israeli regulations.

While Google has not unblurred Russian military bases, it has taken other actions to anger Russian authorities. In March, Google announced that it would not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

"We can confirm that we're taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine," Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.

In an email to publishers seen by Reuters, Google said ads would not run alongside, for example, "claims that imply victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim-blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens."

Interfax news agency reported in March that Russia's communications regulator had blocked Google's aggregator service Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what Russia calls fake material about the military operation in Ukraine. 

Senior Russian officials say Western media has misreported the conflict in Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation" to demilitarize the country.

Earlier that month, Google said it had stopped selling all online ads in Russia.



Tags Russia google Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by