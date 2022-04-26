HU, TAU, Reichman teams advance in global L’Oréal

Student teams from the Hebrew University, Tel Aviv University and Reichman University have won the Israeli competition of L’Oréal Group’s Global Marketing Innovation Competition, which is being held for the 30th year.

The theme of this year’s competition was disruptive innovation – the invention of an idea or product for the beauty industry for 2030. The competition had three tracks: technology, inclusive marketing and sustainability.

The three winning teams will represent Israel in the international semi-finals in May, and will compete against students from leading universities in the world for the right to represent their country in the grand final in June.

The Hebrew University won the student technology track with the project INQ – innovative technology for designing and printing personal and temporary tattoos on the body. TAU’s inclusive marketing project was Clear Vision, designed to make information accessible to the visually impaired about cosmetics; and Reichman won the sustainability track for the project Étoile Verte, designed to produce hair dyes with green and sustainable technology and customization.

Some 80,000 students participated in the competition all over the world this year. The three winning teams in the global competition, one from each track, will be given the right to integrate as interns at L’Oréal’s headquarters in Paris.

The competition, called Brandstorm, is one of the largest in the world for students, with the participation of about 65 countries. In last year’s competition, some 10,000 business innovation ideas were collected from the students.

In the final in Israel, the students presented their innovative solutions to judges Eli Sagiv, CEO of L’Oréal Israel; Libby Engel-Kess, VP of Human Resources; Liat Oliel, VP of Digital Marketing, and Daniela Proski-Sion, VP of Communications and Sustainability.

According to Sagiv: “This global competition provides outstanding students with practical experience and really dealing with existing challenges in the competitive business world, as well as a rare opportunity for winners to integrate into an internship at L’Oréal’s headquarters in Paris. For L’Oréal, the program is an opportunity to identify talents and recruit them to its ranks. I am proud of the creative and innovative ideas presented to us by Israeli students and wish them success in L’Oréal’s international competition."