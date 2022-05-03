The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli NBA alum Omri Casspi launches VC fund

By partnering with veteran VC expert David Citron, Casspi hopes the fund will be a slam-dunk.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MAY 3, 2022 12:12
Omri Casspi and David Citron, co-founders of Sheva. (photo credit: SHEVA)
Omri Casspi and David Citron, co-founders of Sheva.
(photo credit: SHEVA)

Veteran basketballer Omri Casspi has traded his baggy uniform for one of those trendy “start-up guy” t-shirts: the athlete who played in the NBA league for over a decade and serves as captain of Israel’s national basketball team is launching Sheva, a new VC fund to invest in early-stage start-ups. The fund is co-founded with veteran early-stage VC investor David Citron, who most recently served as a partner to Global Founders Capital, leading the large European firm’s activities in the Israeli ecosystem.

The pair’s $50M fund will focus on pre-seed, seed and opportunistic series A investments: Sheva began operating at the beginning of 2022 and has already made a number of investments in fintech, cyber security and web3 ventures.

“I’ve always been the hardest worker; first one at the gym, last one to leave. I believe that the same level of energy is what’s required of an early-stage founder, and I’m eager to bring my hustle and robust network that I was fortunate enough to build over my career to provide real differentiated value to our founders,” said Casspi.

During his time in the NBA, Casspi played alongside several players who were active tech investors and decided to become an active angel investor himself, investing in projects like DocuSign and DayTwo.

Following his retirement from the NBA, Casspi returned to Israel and became involved in the early-stage tech scene. In Casspi’s efforts to enter the venture capital ecosystem, he met David Citron. “Omri initially reached out to me on LinkedIn. I’ve always been a fan of the game of basketball and grew up watching Omri represent Israel, but a connection request from someone like Casspi seemed like a phishing attempt,” said Citron.

AFTER UNDERGOING knee surgery early this year, Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Omri Casspi was back on the floor for Monday night’s 81-75 victory over Hapoel Haifa. (credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)AFTER UNDERGOING knee surgery early this year, Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Omri Casspi was back on the floor for Monday night’s 81-75 victory over Hapoel Haifa. (credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)

“We hit it off immediately, and started co-investing in a number of early-stage startups,” he said. “Our chemistry was so good, that it got to a point that our joint portfolio companies suggested we team up on our weekly calls. We were already thinking about the viability of starting a fund, but hearing this message from founders more than once gave us a real indication of product-market fit, so we decided to go all-in and launch Sheva.”

Though the idea of celebrity investors is far from novel, Citron believes that with the addition of his veteran knowledge the two have created something unique. “We’re combining two successful VC models that have been battle-tested around the world; the celebrity and veteran VC pairing, and an early-stage investment model that focuses on investing in as many companies as possible at the early stage, and then doubling down on the emerging winners together with the limited partners (LPs),” he said.

 “David and I have very little overlap in the value that we bring to our portfolio, which we believe is a significant force multiplier,” noted Casspi. “This, combined with our fantastic community of LPs who include celebrities, influencers, unicorn founders, angel investors and successful general partners, is what we believe to be a winning formula."



Tags basketball hi-tech omri casspi
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by