Israeli startup FIRMUS raises $4.5M for AI-based construction

Israeli pre-construction AI and computer vision startup FIRMUS raised $4.5 million in seed funding, which will drive FIRMUS’ vision to bring data-driven decision-making capabilities and AI-based risk management to the earliest stages of construction projects, the company announced on Sunday.

Led by IDF Unit 8200 alum CEO Shir Abecasis, FIRMUS applies advanced computer vision techniques to analyze construction blueprints and other documents and automatically uncovers design issues – such as missing or incorrect information – that often lead to inaccurate pricing estimates, onsite rework, project delays, scheduling conflicts and legal claims.

“Implementing any design into construction carries risks for all project stakeholders. FIRMUS is here to change that by empowering contractors to effectively assess design completeness, correctness and readiness for construction, so they can bid and build with confidence,” said Abecasis, who has over 20 years of combined experience between her and co-founder/CTO Reuven Amar.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“FIRMUS is an incredibly talented team applying artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to better manage design risk in construction,” said Travis Putnam, the co-founder and Managing Partner of Navitas Capital, which co-led the seed funding round. “Through an automated approach, FIRMUS delivers tangible value to customers via more efficient construction processes and improved project outcomes.”

MASSIVE CONSTRUCTION site off Jaffa Road, not far from the city entrance (and opposite where ‘Jerusalem Post’ staff work amid the cacophany). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Founded in 2019, FIRMUS is already serving leading construction companies in the United States, such as Rogers O’Brien, Nibbi Brothers and Build Group.

“Listening to our forward-thinking customers, we’ve all developed a constantly growing passion to relentlessly help them achieve their goals,” Abecasis concluded.