L’Oréal launches virtual hair coloring tool

International cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris is continuing to deepen its digital transformation, launching an innovative, advanced and first-of-its-kind tool in Israel for consumers: a virtual experience of changing one’s hair color safely and effectively.

The Virtual Try On (VTO) tool is on L’Oréal’s website, and can be accessed at any time to "measure" one’s hair color virtually. From the moment the digital tool went live, 70% of all L’Oréal Paris website visitors experienced it.

It works by uploading a photo or taking a selfie live on the website and choosing a hair color from the dozens of shades on the website, and then the visitor can see what the chosen color looks like on the consumer. After the virtual imaging is obtained, the tool guides the consumer to what shade will give the best result, thus reducing the chance of purchasing a color that is less suitable for the consumer.

There is no need to download an app: the VTO tool is available on all Android and iPhone smartphones and is available to consumers on the site

The tool is built with ai (artificial intelligence) technology that has scanned thousands of images of different hair colors and knows how to reflect what the brand's hair color will look like on the current hair color at a very high level. The unique technology knows how to predict in the closest way exactly what the color will look like given the current hue.

According to Ilan Nakash, director of consumer products at L’Oréal Israel: "Our consumers are at the heart of all our innovations. We continue to create customized experiences that will add value to them in innovative ways. With the launch of virtual imaging, we are excited to change the way people experience beauty." A convenient, immediate and customized way to examine the hair colors at L’Oréal Paris."

To simulate hair color, visit the L’Oréal Paris website: loreal-paris.co.il