The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli Embassy of Mexico inaugurates Israel-Mexico tech acceleration program

Israel and Mexico have developed the joint initiative amid the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2022 02:37
Israeli Embassy of Mexico's inauguration of the Israel-Mexico tech acceleration program. (photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)
Israeli Embassy of Mexico's inauguration of the Israel-Mexico tech acceleration program.
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

The Israeli Embassy in Mexico, in partnership with innovation organizations “Tech 7 - Negev Innovation” and “Startup México,” inaugurated a bi-national acceleration program on Thursday designed to bring innovative communities in Israel and Mexico together for the sake of tech collaboration.

Israel and Mexico have developed the joint initiative amid the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Mexico, which both countries will celebrate in July. 

The program aims to group Mexican and Israeli entrepreneurs to work collaboratively to advance creative solutions to local challenges, such as health, communication and water management, within Mexico – the 15th-largest economy in the world.

“Since I arrived in Mexico, I have had many opportunities to be exposed to the talents of young Mexican entrepreneurs, and I am convinced of the program's potential to make a difference and herald a new era of innovation," said Israel's Ambassador to Mexico Zvi Tal.

Attendants of Israeli Embassy of Mexico's inauguration of the Israel-Mexico tech acceleration program. (credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO) Attendants of Israeli Embassy of Mexico's inauguration of the Israel-Mexico tech acceleration program. (credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

Entrepreneurs participating in the three-month program will be guided by mentors in Israel, learn relevant skills and will be immersed in Israel’s renowned tech innovation ecosystem. Major Israeli companies Teva Pharmaceuticals and Rivulis Irrigation, which both operate in Mexico, partnered with Mexican conglomerate Grupo Salinas to create the acceleration program.

"Entrepreneurship is an international language, it has the power to overcome language barriers and differences in business culture," declared Tech7 CEO Harel Ram



Tags hi-tech mexico mexico israel Israel Start-Up Nation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by