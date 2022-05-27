The Israeli Embassy in Mexico, in partnership with innovation organizations “Tech 7 - Negev Innovation” and “Startup México,” inaugurated a bi-national acceleration program on Thursday designed to bring innovative communities in Israel and Mexico together for the sake of tech collaboration.

Israel and Mexico have developed the joint initiative amid the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Mexico, which both countries will celebrate in July.

The program aims to group Mexican and Israeli entrepreneurs to work collaboratively to advance creative solutions to local challenges, such as health, communication and water management, within Mexico – the 15th-largest economy in the world.

“Since I arrived in Mexico, I have had many opportunities to be exposed to the talents of young Mexican entrepreneurs, and I am convinced of the program's potential to make a difference and herald a new era of innovation," said Israel's Ambassador to Mexico Zvi Tal.

Attendants of Israeli Embassy of Mexico's inauguration of the Israel-Mexico tech acceleration program. (credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

Entrepreneurs participating in the three-month program will be guided by mentors in Israel, learn relevant skills and will be immersed in Israel’s renowned tech innovation ecosystem. Major Israeli companies Teva Pharmaceuticals and Rivulis Irrigation, which both operate in Mexico, partnered with Mexican conglomerate Grupo Salinas to create the acceleration program.

"Entrepreneurship is an international language, it has the power to overcome language barriers and differences in business culture," declared Tech7 CEO Harel Ram