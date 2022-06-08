Ronit Raphael's Studio C revamps its exercise class format

Ronit Raphael is once again uniting worlds, launching Studio C's activities in a new format that includes combining the famous Studio C classes for body toning and strengthening along with beauty, nutrition and wellness treatments, all under one roof in a new concept by the Studio C network.

The first campaign ahead of the launch will take place this week on specific billboards, in print and on digital channels under the slogan "Beautiful Results," which will reveal the location of the first new and designed branch to be opened - in the Tzamarot Center in Herzliya.

Raphael and the staff decided to limit no more than 1,200 subscribers to the branch in order to maintain a high level of service and personal treatment for each customer.

The chain's first branch in the new format, after the method was acquired by Ronit Raphael, will open next month at the Tzamarot shopping center in Herzliya, where one of the chain's oldest branches used to operate.

This is a flagship branch that will testify to the chain's new format and promise for trainees. The new complex will have two training halls, a world full of exercise and wellness, beauty treatments, weight loss and proper nutrition, and especially its Studio C method exercise, which is known as an effective method for quick and long-term results.

Ronit Raphael and her daughter Serra Raphael Leitsdorf (credit: PR)

For the first time, there will also be a TRX training center and a beauty, spa and wellness complex that will offer customers the best treatments and products from Ronit Raphael's international care brand L RAPHAEL GENEVE for facial and body treatment.

A new, up-to-date experience

According to Ronit Raphael: The new Studio C will give customers a new and up-to-date experience. The chain's new branches will operate in perfect synergy with the activities of the 13 Ronit Raphael - Beauty Science centers that have been operating in Israel for 30 years and have become an Israeli and international success story.

Studio C is one of the oldest and most efficient fitness and exercise chains in Israel and is loved by many women, who are waiting for the reopening. The purpose of the first campaign is to reach out to the network's veteran trainees who have found themselves without a training framework to go back and train online and enjoy special benefits.

"In addition," Raphael says, "we will work to increase the circle of training for which we will offer the proven method of Studio C in a new and modern format that will combine the familiar training with new methods."

This is in addition to complimentary activities that will bring good news in the fields in the field of healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition, weight maintenance, beauty treatments and more.