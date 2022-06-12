Israeli cloud startup CloudZone announces new Portuguese branch

Israeli startup Cloudzone plans to launch a new branch in Porto, Portugal, it announced on Wednesday. The company said this will be its first European branch as it expands its operations in Israel and abroad.

The new branch, like the company's headquarters in Tel Aviv, will provide technical support to customers in Spain, Portugal and the Iberian Peninsula. The company said it also plans to eventually open a new branch in France.

CloudZone said it will recruit people for a variety of positions, including business support, sales, consulting and technical support from both Israel and near the new locations.

The branch will be headed by Nuno Tavares, who will set up the company's operations in the Iberian market. Tavares, the former CEO of FlipKick, has five years of experience in technical consulting.

CloudZone added that it plans to emphasize technical support for startups and enterprise customers transitioning to major cloud service providers including Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

"We have been in contact with the Iberian market for some time, and see business and technological potential here," CloudZone General Manager Adi Heinisch said. "The expansion of our operations in Portugal and Spain is natural and necessary, as the local government encourages the transition of organizations to the cloud through tax benefits and regulations. Through the new branch, we will act as a springboard for technology companies and large organizations, helping them accelerate their digital transformation."