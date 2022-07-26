Algae against climate change, heart valve repair, anti-cancer gel and more were on display last Thursday, as 42 start-up founders gathered, along with mentors, partners and investors, to see which 10 start-ups would be named the winners of the 2022 MassChallenge Israel cohort. The four-month accelerator program concluded with a finale and showcase event highlighting the achievements of the participating global start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The winning start-ups were selected by panels of judges from the MassChallenge Israel community. The winning start-ups, listed below, presented significant growth during the program, demonstrating a clear path for continued success and positive potential impact in their sectors.

The organization worked with a menagerie of partners, including the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, the Jerusalem Development Authority, Arc Impact, the US Embassy and Brandeis University, among several others.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“MassChallenge Israel is focused on creating positive impact and is committed to further developing our vibrant innovation ecosystem,” said Aaron Zucker, executive director of MassChallenge Israel. “We are honored to be working with such distinguished governmental and corporate partners who are passionate about promoting innovation and enabling positive global change.

"We are proud of our start-ups, this cohort and our alumni, for their efforts in moving us towards a brighter future, serving as a source of inspiration from Jerusalem in the heart of Israel.” Aaron Zucker

The 2022 MassChallenge Israel cohort was diverse, both in regard to geographical origin and targeted industries. It featured start-ups from 12 countries and over 30 cities around the world. Of the companies that were in the program, 32% are involved in the biotech and life sciences industry, 29% are classified as software/SAAS, and others still are focused on cybersecurity, e-commerce and mobility. This year’s program featured an Impact Series for all start-ups led by ARC Impact and a Better Plate track searching for alternative protein solutions in collaboration with the Modern Agriculture Foundation.

Israel Start up (credit: INGIMAGE)

In addition to the core accelerator program, MassChallenge Israel ran a curated track and a sector-specific initiative for start-ups with additional programming, education and mentorship with its corporate partners.

Headquartered in Jerusalem, MassChallenge Israel is part of the global MassChallenge accelerator network, a non-profit that equips entrepreneurs with the resources and skills they need to disrupt the status quo and create meaningful global change. With the completion of this Israeli cohort, there are over 300 alumni companies of MassChallenge Israel who have collectively raised over $750 million to date, while creating 11,000 direct and indirect jobs globally.

These are the winners

AlgaHealth, a biotech company using microalgae to revolutionize health and wellness and fight climate change;

Atiko Technologies, which “brings the lab out into the open,” enabling tests to be performed anywhere and anytime, yielding high quality results within seconds;

Cuspa, which provides a state-of-the-art transcatheter repair solution for heart valve insufficiency;

IntraGel Therapeutics, which has developed a safe, effective and targeted anti-cancer therapeutic gel to battle oncology patients’ solid tumors;

Liquid360, a cybersecurity company that enables deep situational awareness and accelerated field operations in security infrastructures;

MadeRight, which has built a model that economizes waste and produces a competitive, sustainable fungi-based solution for the packaging industry;

Non-Polymeric3D, which is developing new and improved non-polymeric materials for the additive manufacturing (3D printing) and powder injection molding industry;

PoLoPo, a start-up developing a platform for large scale production of functional and nutritious proteins in edible plants, helping users get more out of what they eat;

RideRadar Technology, an aggregator platform of ride-sharing and on-demand delivery services;

Supplyve, which provides a frictionless ordering system for small retailers and their suppliers.