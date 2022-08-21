The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

This is LinkedIn's biggest challenge in recent years

Organizing in Israel will take longer than expected.

By AVI TZDAKA
 
AUGUST 21, 2022 14:42
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 
(photo credit: RESHET)
(photo credit: RESHET)

Approximately six months after LinkedIn's acquisition of Oribi and its announcement regarding the opening of an Israeli development center, several developments have occurred that could harm the rapid progress that has characterized LinkedIn in recent years.

In February, LinkedIn announced that it would purchase Oribi for approximately $90 million and establish a research and development center in Tel Aviv. There was good reason to think that the development center would be completed at record speed and that Oribi would double or even triple the number of its employees. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

Since that time, Israeli and high-tech companies around the world, including major corporations such as Google and Microsoft, have instituted hiring freezes and have even laid off workers. Oribi, the latest LinkedIn acquisition, has reduced its workforce by a third. 

The managers of LinkedIn and other giant companies are now facing an additional challenge. Employees are looking for work opportunities that do not have the constant threat of redundancy. LinkedIn also knows that had the timing of the Oribi acquisition been smoother,  there would have been fewer queries regarding the continuation of the development center project.

The LinkedIn Dilemma

The current situation raises a new dilemma. Since Oribi's workforce has been reduced by a third, could the remaining employees be transferred to a remote working format? Could relocation of the development center from Tel Aviv to a less expensive location aid the company? In the end, LinkedIn needs to answer one simple question. How important is the development center in Israel?

What can we expect from LinkedIn?

Since its founding in  2003, almost 20 years ago, LinkedIn has shown that it can make changes and reverse decisions it has already taken. Initially, LinkedIn decided that its platform would be a business one. Today it has not only changed to a social business platform, but within six months of launching Stories, company managers saw that it was not a feasible addition to the platform and shut it down.

The good news is that Microsoft saw business potential in the long-term acquisition of LinkedIn and its purchase of Oribi is also a long-term investment. Since the establishment of the LinkedIn development center in Israel was part of the acquisition deal, and given that LinkedIn, is, in fact, backed by Microsoft, we can expect that the development center will be created in Israel regardless of current problems and delays.



Tags business hi-tech digital
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by