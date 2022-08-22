How Israeli innovation drives international companies

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks has taken top honors in three categories of the 2022 SC Awards, one of the cybersecurity industry’s most prestigious honors. The company took home awards for Security Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution and Innovator of the Year — a reward granted to Idan Tendler, vice president of code security for Palo Alto’s security platform Prisma Cloud.

Palo Alto’s marketing campaign “We’ve Got Next” was designed to highlight the company as the leader in cybersecurity innovation and communicate the company’s focus on getting ahead of the next threat, next challenge and the next opportunity. The campaign ran internationally, garnering over 144 million media impressions.

“We’ve Got Next is a sentiment we live and breathe every day at Palo Alto Networks because we are at the beginning of an important journey to rebuild cybersecurity for the coming decades,” said Zeynep Inanoglu Ozdemir, chief marketing officer at Palo Alto Networks. “We are honored to be recognized by the SC Awards on this journey.”

Tendler, SC’s chosen Innovator of the Year, commented on what these kinds of awards mean to the people within the tech industry. “This award is just a great recognition of what we've done in our internal work, and for our customers,” he said. “Eventually, the focus of Palo Alto Networks and Prisma Cloud is always the customer, and having them feel safe.”

Idan Tendler, vice president of code security for Prisma Cloud. (credit: ITZIK BELENITZKI)

Idan Tendler's journey through tech and security

Tendler joined the Palo Alto Networks team just a year and a half ago, when the company bought his cybersecurity startup, Bridge Crew. He explained that in the time since he co-founded Bridge Crew in 2019, the public’s awareness and comprehension of what cloud technology has to offer has broadened significantly.

“Back when I founded my startup, and I needed to tell my mom what I did [for work], it was, let's say, more challenging,” he recalled. “I think what’s changed in the last two or three years is that cloud security has become a very quickly growing industry. We’ve seen adoption of these technologies, not only in cloud native companies and applications, but even in more legacy customers, the bigger industries.”

Tendler went on to comment on his expectations for the future of cloud technology and the process of keeping it secure. “The shift to cloud — definitely post COVID-19 — is higher than ever. And the understanding that you have to secure it, and that the old way of securing it will not work, was never clearer than it is now,” he said.

“When you think about how to secure an application in the cloud, we’ve shown at Prisma Cloud that you have to secure it from the very first moment that a developer writes a code to the last moment the application is in production,” he said, adding that his team’s work that culminated in the award was “a unique concept, and incredible execution. And it's all about teamwork, vision and execution.”

He concluded that, as an Israeli representative of an international company, he’s proud to have advanced his country’s reputation as an industry leader in cybersecurity. “It's a great recognition of Israeli industry,” he said. “Even if you look at international companies, global companies like Palo Alto Networks, the [source] of its innovation comes from Israel. It's a great honor, really, as Israelis, and we have to acknowledge that.”