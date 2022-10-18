Israel’s international tech reputation has received another notch in its belt as Israeli travel management company Atriis was selected and appointed as the global Corporate Travel platform for the government of The Netherlands.

The agreement was signed following an extensive 18-month tender process and will last for a period of 8 years, a notably long-term arrangement that will see the Israeli start-up playing a pivotal role in the Dutch government’s travel planning and management.

“We selected Atriis primarily because it provides the simplicity of the booking journey with a maximum worldwide offer of any relevant travel services we need,” explained Bas de Rijk, Head of Travelpoint 3W, for the Government of the Netherlands. “Another key driver is Atriis impressive agility and transformational ability, which will enable us to drive significant online adoption rates of more than 85% within the first 12 months of use.”

“Atriis enables self-reliance, which is the approach that allows travelers to independently book, change and cancel travel products and services, and feeds all required backline processes seamlessly, such as expense claims,” de Rijk concluded.

Kai-Gordon Weiland, SVP Sales & Customer Success at Atriis, expressed the company's satisfaction at having been selected for the role. “We are excited about this achievement of being selected by the Dutch Government. Providing superior support, content and agile solutions is Atriis' primary focus,” he said.

Atriis co-founder Omri Amsalem. (credit: Omri Amsalem)

Weiland noted that in the upcoming months, Atriis intends to strengthen its support of the Dutch government through collaboration with Yokoy, a corporate global spend management system, and VCK Travel, one of the leading Dutch travel management companies.

New Distribution Capability

A large facet of Atriis’ value proposition is its focus on streamlining New Distribution Capability (NDC), an International Air Transport Association standard designed to enhance communication between airlines and travel agents. “Our last 6 years’ relentless focus on turning NDC into a working and scalable channel for corporate travel has now materialized into significant savings and tangible perks,” said Atriis co-founder Omri Amsalem.

Said Jos Drenkelford, Project Leader 3W, for the Government of the Netherlands: “Atriis stood out during the entire tender process … and encouraged us to think outside the box. The Atriis team's experience, knowledge and innovative perspective will allow us to realize our future travel program vision.”