Israel's EV Motors, GenCell show off charging station at COP27

At COP27 taking place in Sharm e-Sheikh, Israeli companies EV Motors and GenCell presented their breakthrough hydrogen-based, off-grid hybrid charging station for electric vehicles.

Ohad Seligman, chairman of EV Motors, and Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell, presented the revolutionary development in Sharm e-Sheikh, alongside Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg.

The new charging station received a lot of attention from the heads of delegations and the energy ministries of Egypt, Italy, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.

The market for electric vehicle charging stations in the world is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and reach $207 billion by 2030.

Right to left: GenCell founder and CEO Rami Reshef, Energy Minister Karin Elharar, EV Motors Chairman Ohad Seligman. (credit: EV MOTORS)

The market for electric vehicle charging stations is growing

“The company will implement electric vehicle charging stations in Israel and abroad, and this is a revolution in the electric vehicle charging landscape,” Seligman said. “A reliable, green and efficient solution for one of the fastest growing fields in the world – the electric vehicle.”

Reshef said that “I have no doubt that the presentation of the EVOX electric vehicle charging station at the climate conference will contribute significantly to the positioning of GenCell as a significant supplier in the fields of green and renewable energy in the Israeli and global market.”

The new system was developed based on the proven technology of the company’s hydrogen and ammonia-based fuel cells, and it combines the ability to generate electricity in the company’s hydrogen-based fuel cells, the use of energy coming from the electricity grid (as long as there is such a connection) and the use of a means of storing energy in lithium batteries, while connecting and managing all of these possible energy sources by using unique software developed at GenCell.