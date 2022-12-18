Intel Israel lays off dozens amid ongoing hi-tech firing wave

Amid an ongoing storm of hi-tech layoffs in Israel, Computer industry giant Intel Israel has thrown its hat into the ring, having dropped dozens of employees over the last few weeks.

Two months ago, the company announced its decision to start implementing cutbacks, and that global centers were to reduce expenses while resorting to layoffs as a last resort. Earlier this year, Intel froze hiring in its desktop and laptop chip-making division as a method of reducing expenses.

“As a response to the market conditions and the macroeconomic changes, global Intel is acting to reduce expenses amounting to billions of dollars over the next three years, including by making the size of teams more efficient and limiting the recruitment of employees, which will result in a certain reduction of the workforce across the world, including in Israel,” read a statement from the firm.

The logo of Intel, the world's largest chipmaker is seen at their offices in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS)

Layoff after layoff

Intel’s move is but a drop in the bucket of widespread layoffs plaguing the Israeli hi-tech industry. Last, Israeli mobile game development company Playtika laid off 610 employees, bringing the count of dropped hi-tech employees in just December to over 910.

Overall, thousands of workers have lost their hi-tech jobs in Israel, and as of yet there is no indication of the firing trend slowing down.

Amid the cavalcade of layoffs, CEOs and company leaders have often cited industry uncertainty caused by the pandemic and geopolitical turmoil as the primary cause for their decisions.