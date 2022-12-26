Almost 100 Starlinks in Iran allow protesters to broadcast - Elon Musk

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the firm's satellite internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted he would activate the service there amid protests around the Islamic country.

Musk said, "approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran", in a tweet on Monday.

The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a US-backed effort "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.

This, after he said SpaceX would ask for an exemption from sanctions against Iran in order to do so.

Why would he set up Starlink in Iran?

The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the government's restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms amid protests around the country.

The Starlink antenna is seen on the roof of the John F Kennedy School located in the village of Sotomo, outside the town of Cochamo, Los Lagos region, Chile, August 7, 2021 (credit: Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)

The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".