Addionics, an Israeli battery technology start-up that has raised $40 million to date, and is developing technology to improve battery performance, is currently inaugurating a state-of-the-art, ‘blue-and-white’ production line in the center of Tel Aviv on the street whose name symbolizes the company’s Israeli pride: Totseret HaArets (Hebrew for ‘Made in Israel’). Alongside its offices and laboratories that will focus on further technological developments and will be used by its 50 employees, the company intends to use its chemistry-agnostic Smart 3D Electrodes™ technology for the electric vehicle battery industry - one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. The new facility, inaugurated in January 2023, covers over 1,500 SQM and will serve as the company’s headquarters, further to its London (UK), US and Germany offices.

Thin layers of 2D copper and aluminum are widely used for the production of battery electrodes. These metals are produced through a common process called “electro-deposition.” Addionics’ proprietary production method generates the same metals in a 3D structure, which allows for better performance at a lower cost. Addionics is the first company to develop this patented process, which provides a long-sought-after solution to replace 2D metals with advanced metals and can be adapted to mass production at low costs.

Battery-production facilities are measured by their electric production capacity. Addionics’ new facility will be able to reach 10kWh by the end of 2023 and 100kWh by the end of 2024. The company expects to achieve a 1 GWh production capacity by 2025. Production is mainly intended for commercial use by the vehicle industry and would enable Addionics to expand its technological developments in the field of batteries in collaboration with its clientele - some of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers, especially in Europe and the US.

(Credit: Addionics)

Dr. Moshiel Biton, CEO and founder of Addionics, commented on the expected transition: “Launching this facility is another step towards commercializing our technology and increasing our offerings to customers and partners. We chose to open our first production line in Israel, which is symbolically located on Totseret HaArets (Made in Israel) Street. The decision to establish the world’s first-of-its-kind facility here in Israel emanated from our desire to shorten the distances between our R&D personnel and the actual ‘production floor.’ We also wish to enrich Israeli know-how and production capabilities, putting Israel at the forefront of energy storage technology worldwide. We strongly believe in our ability to provide the world’s largest automotive companies with the technology to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, green energy and a cleaner, healthier future.”