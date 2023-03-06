The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Early retirement at 11 years old - find out how this girl became a millionaire

11-year-old Pixie got rich by opening an online business, but will soon retire to focus on her school studies.

By WALLA! FINANCE
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 01:37
US dollars and euros banknotes are seen in this illustration photo (photo credit: REUTERS)
US dollars and euros banknotes are seen in this illustration photo
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Who among us doesn't want to make lots of money? Pixie Curtis, an Australian girl only 11 years old, claims that she earns no less than $133,000 a month and plans to "retire" from the business world soon to focus on her school studies.

Pixie also revealed that she owns a luxury Mercedes car, even though she still (of course) doesn't have a license and can't drive it.

Where does the money come from?

So how does she make so much money you ask? Well, Pixie and her mom have a business called Pixie's Pix. It's a kind of virtual store where they sell bows and hair bands.

The business took off with the outbreak of the corona pandemic and Pixie made a lot of money. However, despite the financial success, Pixie now intends to focus on her studies.

US and Israeli currency (1 dollar bills and 1 shekel coins respectively) are seen in this illustrative photo of money. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) US and Israeli currency (1 dollar bills and 1 shekel coins respectively) are seen in this illustrative photo of money. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"During the last few months we talked about the plans for the business as a family and decided that it has been an amazing journey that started three years ago, but it's time to focus on the high school that is just around the corner," Pixie's mother said.

"The Pixie's Pix store will remain active and we will continue to manage it together, but with much less time investment and stress."

The family received quite a bit of criticism after Pixie's mother bought her a $52,000 Mercedes.

"It's very important to me and her brother Hunter that they drive safely to and from school, so I bought a car for her," her mother Roxy replied.

"Time to hang up my toy shoes and go back to where it all started."

Pixie Curtis

Curtis celebrated her 11th birthday with a lavish party in a night club. Her mother said: "It was a great night out with Pixie's friends and her family. The guests had a great time and said it was the best party they've ever had."

Pixie herself also commented on her "early retirement," posting a flashback photo of herself while explaining that she's going back to where it all started.

"This is me as a little girl at #pixiesbows. Time to hang up my toy shoes and go back to where it all started," Pixie wrote.



Tags children business school Money online business Entrepreneur
