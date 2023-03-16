Israeli GPS navigation app Waze announced on Tuesday that it has added the location of charging stations for electric vehicles to its maps in the coming weeks, according to a post on the Waze blog.

“Finding a charging station for your electric vehicle just got a lot easier,” the post read. “Starting today, you’ll be able to enter your electric vehicle (EV) car and plug type into the Waze app to find relevant EV charging stations along your route. This feature will roll out globally over the coming weeks.”

Common issues with EV charging station information

Information about EV charging stations is often inconsistent or inaccurate, often resulting in drivers reaching a charging station only to discover that they cannot find it or use it. The new feature adds up-to-date information about EV charging stations to the map in the Waze app.

WAZE, AN Israeli-developed navigation app, is just one example of the country’s innovation (credit: REUTERS)

The information is updated by local Map Editors in real time in order to ensure it is accurate.

“Waze is committed to making it easier and more accessible for EV drivers to charge your vehicles,” the blog post added. “Whether you’re preparing for a long summer road trip or heading across town to a soccer game, you can rest assured Waze will help you find a charging station along the way.”