AI legal learning aid set to help Israel’s law students pass Bar exam

The AI program ASSI has been designed to create a study plan and then adapts the program according to the strengths and weaknesses of the student.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 1, 2023 18:30

Updated: MAY 1, 2023 21:10
Adv. Erica Solomon Veser and Adv. Roi Biton, co-CEOs of LAWYERS (photo credit: MIKA SOLOMON)
Adv. Erica Solomon Veser and Adv. Roi Biton, co-CEOs of LAWYERS
(photo credit: MIKA SOLOMON)

A new AI program will help Israel law students study for the Bar exam with a tailored and guided study program, the LAWYERS company announced on Monday.

The AI program ASSI -- short for "assistant" -- has been designed to create a study plan, and then adapts the program according to the strengths and weaknesses of the student, said the company.

Programmed with a database of 10,000 law questions, ASSI will reportedly challenge a user on different areas of law, adjusting the difficulty based on their progress and interactions.

LAWYERS said that it had invested millions of shekels into the system.

"The company's ASSI system brings extraordinary innovation to the field of Bar exam preparation," said LAWYERS Marketing and strategy VP Yuval Katsav. The system allows students taking the Bar exam to learn in the most focused and efficient way."

Illustrative image of artificial intelligence. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of artificial intelligence. (credit: PIXABAY)

Katsav said that the program could be used along traditional learning methods, such as textbooks. The LAWYERS  company develops training programs for law students, interns and lawyers.



