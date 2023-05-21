The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Slovenian start-ups to tighten ties with Israeli market

The program will provide a platform for eight Slovenian start-ups to connect with Israeli investors, industry leaders, academics and tech firms.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MAY 21, 2023 21:50
Illustrative photo of digital files. (photo credit: PIQSELS)
Illustrative photo of digital files.
(photo credit: PIQSELS)

Arieli Capital, a US-based holding and investment company, has been chosen to spearhead the second cycle of an innovative program aimed at fostering collaboration between Slovenian start-ups and the Israeli market. The program, set to take place from June 12-15 in Tel Aviv, will provide a platform for eight Slovenian start-ups to connect with Israeli investors, industry leaders, academics and tech firms.

Following the success of the inaugural cycle launched in 2021, which saw nine Slovenian start-ups engage in hundreds of meetings and events with Israeli industry leaders, research organizations and investment firms, the program aims to further strengthen economic ties between Israel and Slovenia. The first cycle facilitated advances in agriculture, business and trade delegations, laying the basis for mutually beneficial partnerships.

The second cycle of the program is a joint effort by the Slovenian Embassy in Israel, Slovene Enterprise Fund, SPIRIT Slovenia and the European Union. It will feature an extensive lineup of meetings and prominent speakers from key organizations in Israel’s thriving innovation industry. Among the notable participants are APM Law Firm, EIT, SNC, IIA, Startup Grind, Slovenia-Israel Chamber of Commerce, Italy-Israel Chamber of Commerce, CheckPoint, Amadeus, The Hebrew University, Frontier Agritech Innovation Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center’s commercialization department.

The program will culminate in a final event attended by an official delegation from Slovenia’s Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport, Slovene Enterprise Fund and SPIRIT Slovenia. These leading Slovenian government institutions are responsible for spearheading the internationalization of companies and promoting economic growth.

During the program, each participating start-up will receive a customized work plan tailored to its technological and business needs. The objective is to support the start-ups in advancing business partnerships, pilots, clinical trials, joint research initiatives and connections with potential investors.



Tags Israel startup start-up Slovenia
