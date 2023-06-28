The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

MOJT ultra-Orthodox students competition

500 Ultra-Orthodox children participate in high-tech challenge at MOTJ

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 18:43
Ultra-Orthodox children participate in high-tech challenge at MOTJ (photo credit: MOTJ)
Ultra-Orthodox children participate in high-tech challenge at MOTJ
(photo credit: MOTJ)

Hundreds of Ultra-Orthodox children took part in a high-tech competition organized by the non-profit Babada and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The event drew students from schools in Hadera, Netanya, Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Petah Tikva and Netivot, who competed in fields like robotics, innovation and reasearch.

“All of our students are united by the desire for knowledge, excellence and the appreciation they deserve,” said Michal Ivgi, founder and director of Babada. “Our vision is to enable young people in Haredi society to realize their personal potential and nurture an aspiration for excellence, knowledge development and skills.”

Throughout the year, Babada meets children in schools for weekly sessions in which they learn about science, entrepreneurship, engineering thinking, robotics and research. The organization runs programs tailored to grades 1-4 and grades 5-8, all adapted to the sector and age.

Established in 2015 with the aim of responding to the growing need in Haredi society to acquire up-to-date scientific and technological knowledge, while fully adapting to the lifestyles and values of the community, the non-profit has already enrolled over 5,000 ultra-Orthodox students in its various programs.

Together with Ivgi, Babada was founded by Prof. Amnon Shashua, CEO and founder of Mobileye and Israel Prize laureate, and is also supported by Elie Wurtman, founder and managing partner of the venture capital fund PICO Venture Partners, the Maimonides Fund, Kirsch Foundation, Russell Berrie Foundation and more.

“We are proud of the young students from ultra-Orthodox society who are working today to learn the tools of tomorrow. We believe that this is the way to ensure a shared and good future for all of us," said Jonathan (Yoni) Riss, MOTJ’s Director of Activities. 

“The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, which recently began partial activities at a time of increasing social polarity and divisive news events, is committed to expanding the circle of discourse and inclusion of all segments of Israeli society,” he added.

Over 370,000 students study in the Haredi elementary and secondary education system, constituting about 25% of Hebrew-language students. In a comparative measurement conducted by the association accompanied by Dr. Hagit Hacohen Wolf, an expert in measuring social organizations from the Hebrew University, a clear advantage has been seen for students in the program compared with a control group in spheres such as the ability to work with a computer, to perform tasks in a team with friends, to learn new materials and more.

“It is a great honor to be a partner in building and expanding Babada, a project that teaches innovation and problem-solving skills in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities,” said Wurtman. “I am excited to be part of the organization's continued success.”

The article was written in cooperation with the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem. 



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by